The NCIS crossover of our dreams! Past and present stars of NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans have banded together to support the ongoing actors’ strike.

In the star-studded photo, members of the four bureaus were photographed on the picket lines of the SAG-AFTRA strike. The group selfie was taken and shared by LA’s Daniela Ruah (Special Agent Kensi Blye). Photographed alongside Ruah are NCIS’ Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer), Hawai’i’s Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) and Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), and New Orleans’ Scott Bakula (Dwayne Cassius Pride) and CCH Pounder (Loretta Wade).

“Today was strong and necessary. To all the @iatse & @dga members and supporters of @wgastrikeunite & @sagaftra I am so grateful to have walked alongside all of you today. Saw so many people I have loved for over 14 years coming together again in strength,” Ruah wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to recognize the NCIS franchise actors and applauded their commitment to the cause. “I loved to see how the #NCISLAFamilia and the #NCISVerse came together Keep up the good fight,” one user replied. “As much as we want our shows I am glad ur supporting. I miss Kensi and NCIS LA !” another added.

In January, CBS aired the first three-way crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles. Because of the Hollywood strikes, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is expected to resume sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14th season in May and New Orleans concluded in 2021 after seven seasons. On the topic of another crossover, CBS revealed in in May 2023 that LL Cool J (Sam Hannah) will be moving to NCIS: Hawai’i for the show’s third season on a recurring guest basis.

“Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @NCISHawaiiCBS team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season,” he tweeted alongside a photo of him and Lachey, who stars in Hawai’i.

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) started its strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

NCIS actors are taking to social media (and the picket lines) to speak about the newly launched SAG-AFTRA strike. Katerina Law shared multiple photos from the frontlines. “Picking crocs on!” she captioned one of her posts. Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama both reposted the SAG-AFTRA logo on their respective Instagram pages with the hashtag, “#SAGAFTRAstrong.” Additionally, Diona Reasonover changed her Instagram profile photo to “WGA On Strike.” Murray and Dietzen were also spotted walking the picket lines together on August 2, 2023.

It’s also worth noting that when the NCIS shows do resume, episodes could be cut short due to decreased production times. For example, when the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web. Strike leaders say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that production won’t resume for a while.

