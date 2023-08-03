Credit: Getty Images

The next season of Big Brother is here! Before the first episode aired, CBS promised that familiar faces would shake things up this season with an unexpected twist. Are Frankie, Danielle and Britney joining Big Brother Season 25? Keep reading to find out.

Big Brother is CBS’ gameshow that follows a group of people living together without access to the outside world. The house is equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, a houseguest is voted out, and the last remaining Houseguest receives the grand prize of $750,000. The latest round of contestants include a Deaflympics gold medalist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician, a professional flutist and a political consultant. TV personality and CBS news anchor Julie Chen Moonves hosts the show.

This current season’s theme is the multiverse, and the tagline of the series is to “expect the unexpected” – so it’s only fair that the premiere stars off on a strong note. Once the 16 houseguests were introduced, Julie revealed that there was a “break-in in the Big Brother house a few nights ago” that “completely changed” the BB universe. She stated that “three Big Brother legends” entered the house and it will have “game-changing consequences.”

Those alums were none other than Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes. In a clip initially shared by the show’s Twitter account, we saw the three former players sneak into the house with a time laser “hoping to turn back time” to win their respective seasons.

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀 Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 28, 2023

“The moment is finally here,” Grande said in the clip. “We’re going to activate the time laser, go back in time to our seasons.” Reyes added, “It is time to rewrite history and take back the victories we so deserve.” Instead, the time laser malfunctions and starts beaming across the house, making it cartoon-like.

What was the surprise twist in Big Brother Season 25?

What was the surprise twist in Big Brother Season 25? After Julie showed the footage of Frankie, Britney and Danielle “breaking in,” it was revealed that the “the Big Brother multiverse cracked open.” Julie said that they’ve changed the game to create the most unpredictable season of the show ever. As a result, The Big Brother Comicverse, Humiliverse, Scaryverse, and Scrambleverse have been opened to “twist up the game.”

The players were sorted into groups of four and directed them to the backyard where they found four competitions representing the four universes of the multiverse. Each group had to allocate someone to one of the four competitions. After finishing the competitions concluded, Julie reiterated that houseguests should be prepared for anything. She also hinted to the audience that there was one more big surprise to come.

Julie returned to the intercom with the houseguests to unveil the final twist: Jared’s mom, Survivor fan-favorite and four-time competitor Cirie Fields, will be playing the game as the 17th houseguest alongside her son.

Are Frankie, Danielle and Britney joining Big Brother Season 25?

Are Frankie, Danielle and Britney joining Big Brother Season 25? As of now, we’re not sure. However, the three former players could potentially join as coaches this season. In 2012, CBS introduced a coaches’ season of Big Brother featuring legends Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling and Mike “Boogie” Malin. However, one month in, all three coaches voted to reset the game and enroll as competitors. Big Brother has not done another coaches’ season since then.

Now that the trio helped reveal the multiverse theme, it leaves us wondering who else from the show’s past might pop in. Will they become a new housemate? Will they host competitions? Who knows… but we can’t wait to find out!

In the meantime, check out our gallery below of the latest Big Brother Season 25 cast with everything you need to know.