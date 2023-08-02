Credit: Courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent contestant Zion Clark left a huge impression on the judges after his moving performance. Who is Zion Clark on AGT 2023? Learn more about the inspiring athlete and his extremely rare condition below.

America’s Got Talent is NBC’s reality TV talent show competition created by Simon Cowell, who is a judge on the series and is also the creator of the international Got Talent franchise, which includes Britain’s Got Talent, Canada’s Got Talent and more than 60 other televised talent shows across the world. Along with Cowell, the four judges on America’s Got Talent Season 18 include TV personality Howie Mandel, model Heidi Klum and actress Sofia Vergara. The season is hosted by actor Terry Crews.

During the August 1, 2023, episode, we were introduced to contestant Zion Clark, a Canton, Ohio, native. The 25-year-old started his audition by sharing that he was born with a “super rare” condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, leaving him with no legs. According to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the condition “affects how the lower part of the body develops in the womb. From an orthopedic and spine standpoint, it is diagnosed as sacral agenesis. Sacral agenesis occurs when the sacrum, the lowest part of the spine, doesn’t form normally or at all.”

“There’s practically nothing known about it,” Clark told Mandel, Klum, Vergara and Cowell. “Aside from the fact I don’t have legs.” He also spoke about his difficult upbringing and time in the foster care system. “Mother’s in prison, dad’s in jail. I was thrown into the system from the second I left the hospital,” he explained. “I was disabled and a foster kid so I was just thrown away. Less than human is what I was treated like, and I got scars all over my body to prove it.”

When he took the stage, Zion performed a variety of fitness activities, including box jumps, bench presses, rope climbs and monkey bars, while a voiceover of his story narrated in the background. Watch his full audition below:

Zion received a standing ovation from all four judges. “You are absolutely incredible. I’m so happy that you came to audition. I’m so happy that we met, and I have to say that you’re very, very handsome,” Heidi Klum said. Vagara added: “You know what I love? It’s your smile. I mean from the moment you arrived you look like you’re so happy. I can’t imagine what’s happened to you and still here you come with a smile. Thank you for coming to AGT.”

“How you’ve come through this with your attitude is remarkable. You’re gonna make a difference and I applaud you,” Cowell concluded before the judges all voted yes, sending the Zion to the next round.

Learn more about Zion Clark’s upbringing and his impressive string of accomplishments below.

Who is Zion Clark on AGT 2023?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Clark (@bigz97)

Who is Zion Clark on AGT 2023? America’s Got Talent contestant Zion Clark is an All-American wrestler, an MMA fighter and holds the Guinness World Record as the fastest man on two hands. He’s also the subject of the Emmy-winning Netflix documentary, Zion.

According to Clark’s website, he was born on September 29th, 1997, in Columbus, OH, with a rare birth defect called “Caudal Regression Syndrome” that left him without legs. He was given up for adoption at birth, then bounced between foster homes where he was labeled as a “problem child.” Zion picked up wrestling and music at a young age which helped him build his confidence while experiencing abusive living situations.

Zion was finally adopted by his foster mother, Kimberly Hawkins, when he was in high school. “I got adopted, everything went into place,” he said of his foster mom on AGT. He continued pursuing his passions and learning new skills, eventually earning All-American accolades as a wrestler and serving as the lead drummer for his church.

He wrestled for Kent State University and competed in wrestling and wheelchair racing events at the school. He is also a professional mixed marial artist and won at the Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings in December 2022, according to ESPN. Zion also embarked on his mission to become the first American athlete to compete in both the Olympic (wrestling) and Paralympic (wheelchair racing) Games in Tokyo (2020). His website says he wiill try to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024. Zion swears by the motto “No excuses,” which is also tattooed on his back.

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

