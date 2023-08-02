THE BACHELORETTE - 1903 Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each others lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabbys one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fangrandpa Johnwhich begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the The Bachelorette airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) GABBY WINDEY
It’s a summer for lovin’ and Gabby Windey is definitely having a blast. The former Bachelor contestant and subsequent Bachelorette has found her own bachelorette — that’s right, she’s now seeing a woman!

Windey, who was engaged to her final rose winner Erich Schwer for six months in 2022, after her season of The Bachelorette, recently revealed her new romance on The View. “I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just to be able to talk about it publicly,” she told the show’s hosts on August 2.

“I’m dating a girl!” Windey gushed, saying she didn’t think anyone saw it coming. “Not even me. But here we are.”

“Here” is a beautiful place according to the beaming Windey. “Obviously it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met,” she said of her new girlfriend, writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. “She’s so special, she makes me feel so safe, so loved — a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

Awww. Talk about #relationship goals! Goals that didn’t come out of left field, by the way. Windey told The View panelists that her interest in women “was always a whisper in [her] that just got louder and louder.”

Now, that whisper has became a joyful shout. Windey hastened to Instagram right after her TV appearance to post an adorable photo of herself and her new love with the squeeful caption, “Told you I’m a girls’ girl!”

And as Beyoncé says, and we all know, girls run the world.

