Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty Images

It’s a summer for lovin’ and Gabby Windey is definitely having a blast. The former Bachelor contestant and subsequent Bachelorette has found her own bachelorette — that’s right, she’s now seeing a woman!

Windey, who was engaged to her final rose winner Erich Schwer for six months in 2022, after her season of The Bachelorette, recently revealed her new romance on The View. “I was nervous coming here, but it feels like a huge weight lifted just to be able to talk about it publicly,” she told the show’s hosts on August 2.

“I’m dating a girl!” Windey gushed, saying she didn’t think anyone saw it coming. “Not even me. But here we are.”

“Here” is a beautiful place according to the beaming Windey. “Obviously it’s about sexuality, but it’s also the person I met,” she said of her new girlfriend, writer and comedian Robby Hoffman. “She’s so special, she makes me feel so safe, so loved — a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

Awww. Talk about #relationship goals! Goals that didn’t come out of left field, by the way. Windey told The View panelists that her interest in women “was always a whisper in [her] that just got louder and louder.”

Now, that whisper has became a joyful shout. Windey hastened to Instagram right after her TV appearance to post an adorable photo of herself and her new love with the squeeful caption, “Told you I’m a girls’ girl!”

And as Beyoncé says, and we all know, girls run the world.

Check out our photo gallery below featuring some of your favorite primetime TV stars and their real-life kids.