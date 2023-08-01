Credit: Everett Collection

You might recognize Stephen Amell from the When Calls the Heart movie (or his roles on Starz’s Heels or The CW’s Arrow). The Hallmark alum spoke out about the actors’ strike – and now he is clarifying his words. What did Stephen Amell say about the SAG-AFTRA strike? Keep reading to find out.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amell shared his thoughts about the SAG-AFTRA strike during an appearance at Raleigh’s GalaxyCon fan convention on June 30, 2023. “I feel like I’m insulated in Hollywood because that’s where I live. I feel like a lot of people in this room aren’t aware of the strike,” he said. “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking. I don’t.”

He continued: “I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows — like this show that I’m on that premiered last night — I think it is myopic, and I stand with my union.”

The 42-year-old actor’s comments were not taken lightly by SAG-AFTRA members – including a few of his Arrow-verse co-stars – who responded to his words on social media. “Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong,” tweeted The Flash’s Matt Letscher. The Arrow actor Kirka Cevedo quoted The Hollywood Reporter’s article with Amell’s comments and tweeted: “This [bleeping] guy.”

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Amell shared a statement on Instagram walking back on comments he made about the strike. In it, he claimed that soundbites are usually taken out of context and that he had “too much respect” for his union to not clarify his words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

When responding to his past statement that he does not support striking, he wrote: “I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.” He added: “I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do.”

He continued into the post’s comment section, where he expressed disappointment that he is not allowed to promote the second season of his show Heels, which premiered on Starz on July 28, 2023. “I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.” Under the rules of the strike, actors are not permitted to promote “struck work,” which means any TV shows or movies made under a prior contract agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

He concluded: “When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

Amell is one of the first actors to publicly oppose the strike, which has already delayed dozens of film and TV projects across Hollywood. But for the union leaders, they see it as a necessity for better working conditions. On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

When Calls the Heart is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

