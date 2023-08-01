Credit: Getty Images

Euphoria and former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane is paying his respects. After the sudden passing of his co-star, Eric Dane has responded to Angus Cloud’s death. Read on to learn what he said.

On July 31, 2023, it was announced that 25-year-old rising actor Angus Cloud – best known for starring in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria – passed away. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued.

Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, acted alongside Cloud on the teen drama for two seasons. After his death was announced, Dane shared a close-up photo of Cloud to his Instagram story on July 31. “He was a one off,” he wrote on the post, also that he was “truly sad.” Dane is best known for portraying Dr. Mark Sloan (aka McSteamy) on Grey’s Anatomy from Seasons 1 to 9.

Cloud was cast as drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria after he was discovered walking down the street in Manhattan. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time,” HBO also told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Other Euphoria cast members took to social media to remember Cloud. For example, Colman Domingo posted a selfie that Cloud took of the cast. “And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace,” he wrote. Storm Reid posted a video to her Instagram story of Fez singing “Stand By Me,” with the words “the tears just won’t stop.”

Mason Shea Joyce, who plays a young version of Fez on Euphoria, told The Hollywood Reporter that “Angus had a really sweet smile and generous soul.” He added: “He was kind and supportive, never too busy for a quick chat or pep talk. It was an honor to play young Fezco.”

Before his death, Cloud wrapped up filming Universal’s untitled monster thriller and the horror thriller My Lucky Day.

