It’s been almost two months since the One Chicago community lost one of its own. Now, the late actor’s family is coming to terms with his passing and is sharing photos from Treat William’s funeral and celebration of life.

Williams, known for his roles in Chicago Fire, Everwood, Hair!, Prince of the City, Blue Bloods and more, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12, 2023, People first reported. His death was confirmed by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” McPherson said in a statement.

McPherson continued, “He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.” Williams is survived by his two children, son Gill Williams and daughter Eilinor Williams, as well as his wife, Pamela Van Sant, whom he married in 1988. He was 71 years old.

On Monday, July 31, 2023, the late actor’s family shared a photo on Instagram at Williams’ celebration of life. The picture featured his wife Pamela Van Sant in between her and Williams’ daughter Ellie (24) and their son Gill (31). Pam and Gill are also seen holding the family’s dogs, Woody and Nash.

“As time passes, the grief doesn’t get any easier, but life is fragile. We are trying to live every day like it’s our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home. Here’s a picture from Treat’s Celebration of Life of the family,” his family captioned the post.

A few weeks prior, his daughter Ellie penned an emotional tribute to her father and recalled the moment when she learned about the accident. “I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call,” she wrote alongside a collage of photos with her father. “This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father’s incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter’s boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father.”

According to People, Williams’ funeral took place on June 20, 2023, eight days after his death. “An intimate memorial service was also held the day before the funeral ceremony at the actor’s farm in Manchester, Vermont, where he and his wife Pam lived,” the site reported.

Williams had a recurring role in Chicago Fire, NBC’s firefighter-centered procedural, from 2013 to 2018. He portrayed Benjamin “Benny” Severide,” Lieutenant Kelly Severide’s father and a former firefighter who worked with Wallace Boden and Henry Mills. We first saw Benny’s character in Season 1, Episode 13, “Warm and Dead.”

The Chicago Fire writers killed off Benny in Season 7, Episode 6, “All The Proof,” when he had a massive stroke. Severide, his younger half-sister sister, Katie, and others from Firehouse 51 attended Benny’s funeral, as the Chicago Fire Department honored Benny for his services and Severide placed a medal that Katie found on his casket. Although Williams was no longer on the show at the time of his passing, his death still had a profound impact on his former One Chicago castmates.

Taylor Kinney, who played Treat Williams’ on-screen son, gave a statement to People after the news of Williams’ death. “My thoughts and prayers are with Treat’s family,’ Kinney said. “He played my father on Chicago Fire, and was a father figure to everyone on set,” the actor continued. “I’ll always relish our conversations and his uncanny ability to light up a room. We all send love, he will be missed.”

Kim Delaney, who joined in Season 6 of Chicago Fire as Severide’s mom and Benny’s ex-wife, shared a selfie with Williams on Instagram. “Sooo sad amazing, kind man always. Condolences to all his family. #treatwiliams.” Miranda Rae Mayo, who you know as Stella Kidd, Firehouse 51 firefighter and Severide’s wife in Chicago Fire, paid her respects to Williams on Instagram on June 15, 2023. She reposted this Instagram photo of Treat Williams’ Hollywood star and the previous Twitter photo Williams shared of her, Williams, Kinney and Delaney.

