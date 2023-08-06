Credit: NBC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection (2)

Days of Our Lives came thisclose to taking us away to Another World, it turns out. Guesting on IN With Linda Dano, a podcast hosted by the Emmy winner who played Felicia Gallant on the much-missed NBC soap, former co-star Judi Evans revealed that all the way back in 2021, Days of Our Lives had wanted to cast Tom Eplin, Jake McKinnon to her Paulina Cory.

“They wanted him to come on and play Bonnie’s ex-husband in flashbacks,” said Evans, per Soap Opera Digest. “But it didn’t work out schedulingwise, and I was so bummed.”

Now that we know what almost happened, so are we. If there’s something we wouldn’t do to get to revisit Bay City, we can’t think of what it is. We’ve missed the show terribly since NBC pulled the plug on it in 1999.

Evans was keenly aware of just how much it would’ve meant to viewers to see her back in action with Eplin. “I thought it would be so cool,” she said. “With a lot of the viewers on Days of Our Lives, they watched Another World, so it would have been so much fun.”

Though Eplin’s guest gig didn’t come to pass in ’21, we may still get to see him on Days of Our Lives one of these days. Or, well, years. Evans reported that “he said maybe next time.” And you know us; next to “I love you,” our favorite three words strung together are “Hope springs eternal.”

See gorgeous then-and-now photos of the cast of Another World in the below photo gallery.

Video: YouTube/Marchmad83