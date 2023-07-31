Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

Hallmark fans simply can’t contain their excitement for Lucas and Elizabeth’s engagement on When Calls the Heart. But in the actress’ personal life, who is Erin Krakow dating now? Also, we’re diving into those Ben Rosenbaum dating rumors once and for all.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premiered on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Krakow has starred as Elizabeth Thatcher on the hit Hallmark original series since Season 1. Thatcher is a teacher in Hope Valley and is currently engaged to Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). Ahead of Season 10, Krakow opened up (before the actors’ strike) about Elizabeth’s plans for her nuptials. “There is cake tasting and invitations and, you know, talk of dress designs,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in July 2023. “All the good stuff. We will see them on that journey.”

The actress also added that Season 10 will be a difficult one for her character. “Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome,” Krakow explained. “Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot.”

The Hallmark regular has frequently appeared in films for the network in addition to her work on When Calls the Heart. She’s starred in The Wedding Cottage, Chance at Romance, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, Finding Father Christmas and more. Krakow is also best known for appearing in the Lifetime TV series, Army Wives.

But in Krakow’s personal life, who is the actress dating now and is she in a relationship with her WCTH co-star? Keep reading to find out.

Who is When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow dating now?

Who is Erin Krakow dating now? As of July 2023, Krakow has not confirmed that she is in a relationship. However, many fans think that she is seeing When Calls the Heart actor Ben Rosenbaum (who portrays Mike Hickam on the show).

Those rumors only intensified when she revealed to her Instagram followers that she adopted a puppy with Rosenbaum in January 2023. “Meet Willoughby. We adopted him a week ago and I already can’t imagine life without him,” Krakow wrote in the post tagging Rosenbaum, which some believe soft-launched their relationship. “Ok gotta go get some more cuddles now.”

Shortly after she shared the news, Rosenbaum also posed for a pic with the adorable new pup. “Willoughby mine?” he captioned the photo. The duo have posted a few times together since, including on March 3, 2023, when Krakow shared an Instagram photo for Rosenbaum’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Willoughby’s Dad!” she penned. Fans were quick to comment on their picture together. “Happy birthday to the man who makes Willoughby and his mommy so happy,” one user wrote. “So you two are a couple? It would be wonderful!!!” another person exclaimed.

Another sign that may point to a potential romantic relationship between the two was in May 2023, when Krakow shared an Instagram photo alongside Rosenbaum and Hallmark couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace. In the cute snap, the actors are were making heart signs with their hands.

Don’t worry – we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Krakow’s dating life and her friendship with Rosenbaum.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

