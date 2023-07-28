Credit: Getty Images

The actors’ strike is in full swing. As more shows get delayed, you might be wondering: When does Blue Bloods return for Season 14? Here’s when you’ll see new episodes starring Tom Selleck and the rest of the Reagan family.

CBS’ popular police procedural, Blue Bloods, focuses on the fictional Reagan family who have a long history with law enforcement. Blue Bloods premiered in September 2020 and wrapped up its 13th season in May 2023. The successful TV series stars Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Abigail Hawk, Vanessa Ray and more.

When CBS initially released that nine of its series had been renewed for the 2023-2024 season – including NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, Survivor and more – Blue Bloods was left off the roster. This led many fans to believe that Season 13 would be the last for the Reagan family. Thankfully, in March 2023, the long-running police drama was renewed for a 14th season by CBS.

To greenlight the new season, Deadline reported in March 2023 that “cast and producers agreed to salary reductions in order to keep the show going and keep hundreds of crew and other support personnel whose livelihood depends on it employed.” Blue Bloods remains CBS’ No. 1 most-watched primetime program (a position it’s held since 2010) and is the No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers, our sister site also reported.

If you’ve been watching the news lately – or keeping up with your favorite actors’ Instagram accounts – then you’ll know that the actors’ and writers’ guilds are currently on strike. For background: On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets and premieres and more.

The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began their strike on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

So, when does Blue Bloods Season 14 come back to CBS? Here’s what we know.

When does Blue Bloods return for Season 14?

When does Blue Bloods return for Season 14? We’re not sure, but Season 14 of Blue Bloods will likely receive a mid-season premiere in early 2024. The exact timeframe depends on how long the strikes will last.

Typically, the upcoming season would debut in early October 2023 – but that’s not the case in 2023. Instead, CBS will be airing select episodes of Blue Bloods this fall as part of its revised schedule. The episodes chosen from Season 1 to Season 13 will highlight “memorable character arcs” that “will also showcase pivotal character introductions and feature some of the numerous outstanding guest stars,’ a network representative told Newsday in July 2023.

CBS teased Blue Bloods’ fall reruns in an Instagram post on July 17, 2023. The network will air The Price is Right at Night, Let’s Make a Deal, and Raid the Cage, followed by “classic episodes” of Blue Bloods. CBS did not specify which episodes will be airing.

When the new season of Blue Bloods does return to CBS, it could look slightly different than past seasons. For example, seasons could have fewer episodes due to decreased production times. When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web. Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while.

Members of either guild who work on Blue Bloods were instructed to cease work and head to the picket lines to support the cause. For example, Abigail Hawk, who plays Detective Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods, reshared this Instagram Reel of a speech given by actress Marlee Matlin at the SAG-AFTRA picket line in Chicago.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

