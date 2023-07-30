Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

She’s back to work. As we approach the 10th season of When Calls the Heart, some fans are hoping that we’ll see the return of Abigail Stanton now that Lori Loughlin is acting again. Is Lori Loughlin coming back to When Calls the Heart? Here’s what we know.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premieres on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Lori Loughlin played Abigail Stanton in Seasons 1 through 6 of When Calls the Heart. Stanton is one of the first widows introduced on the show. She moved to Hope Valley several years before her husband Noah and son Peter died in a mine explosion. She had a brief relationship with town official Billy Murray (Jack Wagner) in Season 2 and Paster Frank Hogan (Mark Humphrey) in Seasons 3 and 4. In Season 3, she adopted an orphan named Cody and his older sister Rebecca “Becky” Hastings who were runaways.

Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin in March 2019 after she was arrested for her participation in Operation Varsity Blues, a criminal conspiracy aimed at getting students undergraduate admissions into elite universities in the U.S. According to NBC News, “Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted having paid $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.”

Neither Olivia (a YouTube influencer at the time) nor Isabella were rowers on the USC crew team. The couple even posed them on rowing machines to further their admissions application. In August 2020, the actress was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Loughlin said in her virtual sentencing hearing in August, according to CNN. “In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

At the time, TVLine obtained a statement from Hallmark stating: “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Hearties haven’t seen Abigail Stanton since Season 6 of When Calls the Heart aired in 2019. The show wrote Stanton out by having her character leave to take care of a sick family member. Now that Loughlin is out of prison and is returning to the acting world, will Abigail Stanton return to When Calls the Heart?

Is Lori Loughlin coming back to When Calls the Heart?

Is Lori Loughlin coming back to When Calls the Heart? The answer is we’re not sure. Although Loughlin reprised her role as Abby in the spin-off When Hope Calls in 2021, it was for Great American Family, who picked up the second season. It’s unknown what Loughlin’s current standing is with Hallmark in 2023, as the network cut ties with the actress after the scandal.

While we’re not saying an Abigail revival on When Calls the Heart isn’t possible, Loughlin seems to be getting very comfortable at Hallmark’s rival network, Great American Family. She joined her former Full House and Fuller House co-star Candace Cameron Bure, who publicly left Hallmark in April 2022 after signing a deal to develop, produce and star in movies and television shows across its networks. In addition to acting in When Hope Calls, she also held the leading role in GAF’s Fall Into Winter film. She appeared in this Great American Family promotion alongside Bure in 2022 speaking about GAF’s Christmas movie lineup.

However, Brian Bird, the co-creator of When Calls the Heart, stated that he would welcome Abigail back to Hope Valley in the future. “Some of the fans have asked what will happen to Abigail’s character, and shared their opinion that Hope Valley should be an example of forgiveness and grace,” he told From the Desk in 2019. “As Lori’s friend, I could not agree more, and Hope Valley will always be a place of second chances. However, in the real world, having a heart of forgiveness does not mean that justice can be ignored.”

He continued: “I am speaking for myself here, but I believe forgiveness and justice are flip sides of the same coin. They are never meant to cancel each other out, or overrule each other, but actually meant to work together for good in our lives. Both justice and mercy are values we care about in Hope Valley — as should all of us as individuals in the real world. And sometimes the laws of man, and the laws in our hearts have to coexist in a state of conflict, until justice and redemption can be resolved and life can be restored.”

It’s been four seasons since fans last saw Stanton on When Calls the Heart. Season 9 was watched by more than 8.6 million viewers and ranked number one as the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable networks. Fans are excited about new storylines in Season 10, including Elizabeth and Lucas’ wedding and Lee and Rosemary’s pregnancy. But that doesn’t mean that some Hearties don’t miss seeing Loughlin as Abigail on their TV screens.

“Please bring Lori back. When calls the heart stands for forgiving others so they must do the same here and bring her back. We all make mistake in life. Lori is just classy and having her back will send a positive message,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. “Please bring Lori back to “When Calls the Heart.” I’ll also be happy to watch her on “Hope” … but it would be great if she would return home to “Heart,” another user added.

We’ll keep you updated if Lori Loughlin will return to When Calls the Heart and the Hallmark Channel in the future.

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

