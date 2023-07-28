Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

There will be a new baby in Hope Valley! As Hearties wait to learn more about Rosemary’s pregnancy in Season 10, you also might be wondering: Is Pascale Hutton pregnant in real life from When Calls the Heart? Keep reading to find out.

When Calls the Heart is Hallmark Channel’s drama series following Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high-society life who receives her first classroom assignment in Coal Valley (now named Hope Valley), a small coal-mining town in western Canada where life is simple but not without its challenges. The show, which premiered in July 2014, is based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same title from her Canadian West book series. Season 10 of When Calls the Heart premieres on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

Since Season 1, Pascale Hutton has portrayed Rosemary Coulter, an actress who arrived in Hope Valley to rekindle her relationship with Constable Jack Thornton. After her attempts to win Jack back from Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) were unsuccessful, she later falls in love with Leeland “Lee” Coulter (Kavan Smith). Lee is the owner of the sawmill, which brought success and jobs to Hope Valley after a mine explosion closed the mine in the town. The beloved couple started dating in Season 2 and were married by Season 3.

For years, the Coulters wanted to start a family but they struggled with fertility issues. At one point, they almost were ready to adopt. While many hearties hoped the moment would come in Season 8, that unfortunately wasn’t the case. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May 2021, Smith opened up about why Lee and Rosemary didn’t have a family yet. “It’s been a constant conversation. We haven’t dropped the ball… We’re being tenacious and we’re trying to make that happen,” Smith told ET of his wish to see the Coulters become mom and dad. “We’ll see where it ends up. We’re doing our best.”

Smith added that the pandemic played into one of the challenges that prevented the couple from having a baby in Season 8. “I think if there is any reason, I think it’s logistics. We have one set of twins on the show and it is challenging working with little ones,” the Canadian actor explained. “Even if there was an adoption, even if that was the choice, that’s still a younger child that’s going to be coming in, [we’d] probably need twins, or definitely need twins… and whether you like it or not, you get gold from twins, but it does slow production down… but creatively speaking, I don’t think it’s ever been an impediment. I think that everybody does want this to happen. It’s just a matter of how and when, and now that that triangle is out of the way and it’s taken some of the weight out of that, maybe this is a good logical place to go next.”

In the Season 9 finale, Hearties learned the celebratory news that the fan-favorite couple was expecting after years of waiting! Lee survived the devastating saloon fire – and when he emerged safely in one piece – Rosemary told him about the pregnancy and he ran around the street in celebration.

Wondering if Hutton is also pregnant as the same time as her character, Rosemary? We have the answer from the actress below.

Is Pascale Hutton pregnant in real life from When Calls the Heart?

Is Pascale Hutton pregnant in real life from When Calls the Heart? The answer is no, Pascale Hutton is not currently pregnant as of July 2023. The actress revealed on Instagram on July 18 that she was wearing a fake bump while playing Rosemary on When Calls the Heart Season 10.

“This was my first day filming season 10 with Rosemary’s baby bump!! I can’t wait to share the pregnancy ride with you starting July 30th!!! #hearties #WCTH #season10,” she penned in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pascale Hutton (@phutton)

Fans expressed their excitement for Lee and Rosemary’s new baby in the comment section. “So happy for the characters of lee and rosemary finally getting their baby after all these years!” one user replied. “It was time that Lee and Rose had their bundle of joy!!!” another added. Some fans expressed that their pregnancy is what they’re looking the most forward to in Season 10. “Rosemary and Lee’s journey as parents to be is what I’m most excited about,” a fan also wrote. In the sneak peek trailer for When Calls the Heart Season 10, there is a clip of Rosemary saying, “Oh dear,” while clutching her baby bump – signifying that she could be in labor in the near future.

In real life, Hutton married former Canadian actor Danny Dorosh (Food for the Gods, The 4400 and It Must Be Love) in September 2002. The couple have two sons together (estimated to be about 12 years old and eight years old). Although the actress has chosen to keep her family out of the public eye, she spoke about them in a rare moment with My Devotional Thoughts in 2017. “My husband is the most incredible man in the world, and my boys just love him to death. They think he is the best person who has ever walked the earth,” she said of Dorosh. “And we also have a wonderful nanny who holds things together behind the scenes. I honestly couldn’t do it without the two of them.”

When Calls the Heart airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.

