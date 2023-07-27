Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

As the actors behind one of One Chicago’s most popular couples — Manstead — it’s understandable why fans have questions about if Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto are dating in real life from Chicago Med or if their performances as Will Halstead and Natalie Manning are strictly for show.

Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Gehlfuss played Dr. Will Halstead, a former emergency department supervising attending physician, from Seasons 1 to 8 of Chicago Med, while DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an emergency department pediatrician, from Seasons 1 to 7. Will and Natalie started dating in Season 1. They got engaged in Season 3 and called off their engagement in Season 4. They broke up for good in Season 7 when Natalie left Chicago to move to her hometown of Seattle to raise her son, Owen, with her late husband, Jeff Manning.

Will and Natalie got back together in the Season 8 finale when Will resigns from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and moves to Seattle to be with Natalie and Owen. “Is that all you brought?” Natalie asks Will when he arrives at Seattle’s airport, referencing his one duffle bag. “I didn’t know how long you want me to stay,” Will responds, to which Natalie tells him, “I’m never going to let you go.”

In an interview with Variety after the Chicago Med Season 8 finale, Gehlfuss called Will and Natalie’s reunion an “appropriate” end for his character. He also talked about what it was like to work with DeVitto again almost two years after she left. “I’ve kept in touch with her, so it wasn’t as if we hadn’t seen each other since she left the show. But it was great to see her,” Gehlfuss said. “We fell right back in to our work rhythm as if we didn’t have any time off. It was a beautiful moment, and one that I hope bring some closure to the fans. Because this relationship has come full circle for Will and Natalie. I think Will was seeking elements of Natalie in every relationship that followed their breakup. He never really got over her.”

It’s clear that Will and Natalie were meant to be together on Chicago Med. But what about the actors who play them? Read on for what we know about if Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto are dating in real life from Chicago Med.

Are Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto dating in real life from Chicago Med?

Are Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto dating in real life from Chicago Med? The answer is no. Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead, is married to advocacy director Lilian Matsuda, while DeVitto, who played Dr. Natalie Manning, is dating filmmaker Jared Alpine.

While Will and Natalie aren’t dating in real life, Gehlfuss’ wife, Matsuda, and fictional girlfriend, DeVitto, are close friends in real life. In July 2023, DeVitto posted an Instagram photo of he, Matsuda and actress Arielle Kebbel, who plays Lucy Donato on FOX’s 9-1-1 and starred with Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush in the 2006 movie John Tucker Must Die. DeVitto also starred with Kebbel in The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, on which DeVitto’s ex-husband, Paul Wesley, was a main cast member. “A few of my most favorite things,” DeVitto captioned the photo, which showed Kebbel in the middle of Matsuda and DeVitto.

Matsuda also shared an Instagram photo with her, Gehfluss and DeVitto, as well as Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati and her husband, Eli Kay-Oliphant, in August 2022. “I’ll have some snails! And thanks @marinasqu for my senior citizen visor @obelixchicago nom nom nom,” she captioned the post.

She shared another Instagram photo of her, DeVitto and Squerciati celebrating New Year’s together in January 2022. “New year same babes,” she captioned the post, which included a black-and-white photo of her, DeVitto and Squerciati side by side. DeVitto also appeared on Matsuda’s Instagram in 2017 when Gehfluss’ wife posted a photo of her, Squerciati, Patti Murin — who played Dr. Nina Shore on Chicago Med — in November 2017. “So lucky to have these babes #girlsnightout #foodbonanza #omnomnom,” she captioned the post. Matsuda also shared another photo with DeVitto and Squerciati in September 2017. “Weeeeeeeeee!!!” she captioned the post.

So who are Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto dating and married to in real life? Gehfluss wife, Lilian Matsuda, worked as the Director of Advocacy at the Illinois Action for Children, according to Linkedin. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Otterbein University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois Chicago. Gehlfuss and Matsuda married in 2013 and share one child, who was born in 2021. In an interview with People at the time, Gehlfuss revealed that he wante to invite more of his Chicago Med co-stars to his wedding but couldn’t because of room. “I wanted to invite a lot of my cast mates, but, because we’re a franchise, I would have had to invite the entire Chicago franchise. I started on P.D. and I went to Fire, and now with Justice, it would have been crazy,” Gehlfuss said. “It rained that day in the morning, which is good luck. And then it was perfect after that. And it was on Friday the 13th, and the next day it dropped twenty degrees and then Sunday, blizzard, snowing on the way here.”

DeVitto’s boyfriend, Jared Alpine, is a filmmaker. According to his Instagram, he worked on a 2019 short film titled The One That Likes You starring You and The White Lotus Star Lukas Gage. “Hey Guys! @wilgranaderos and I have made another short film and we are super excited to finally release it. We were very lucky to have @chelsealjlopez and @lukasgage act in this. They’re super talented and hilarious. We hope you you enjoy it!” he captioned an Instagram post at the time promoting the movie.

He also worked on the Disney Channel show KC Undercover. He shared an Instagram photo with main cast member Zendaya in 2017. “I’ve worked on KC Undercover for over 2 years and we are now close to the end of an era. It’s been (at times) a very fun show to work on and I’m thankful for the experience. Wouldn’t have been possible without this girl. Happy 21st Birthday @zendaya,” he captioned the post.

Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.

