Another orange sours. Ever since news of their split, Bravoholics have had questions about why Shannon and John broke up from The Real Housewives of Orange County and what led to the end of yet another Bravo relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County — also known as RHOC — is Bravo’s reality TV series following the personal and professional lives of affluent and dramatic women in Orange County, California. Shannon Storms Beador is one of seven main cast members in the current 17th season, along with Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti and Taylor Armstrong. Shannon joined in Season 9 as a friend of Heather’s. She and her husband at the time, David Beador, shared three children, daughters Sophie, Stella and Adeline.

Shannon and David separated in October 2017 after Shannon learned of David’s eight-month affair with another woman, which played out on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The two finalized their divorce in December 2017. Shannon and insurance broker, John Janssen, met in 2019 after they were introduced to each other by mutual friends. News broke of their relationship that July. “Shannon’s really happy,” a source told People at the time. “He’s a great guy, and really adores her. And she is equally smitten. They make a great couple together and have been having a lot of fun.”

The insider continued, “Everyone is really happy for Shannon. She’s in a really good place. It’s no secret she’s gone through a lot, but she really took the time to work on herself and that opened her up to meeting someone like John. It really is the right guy at the right time.”

After three and a half years together, news broke in January 2023 that Shannon and John had broken up a week after filming finished on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17? So why did Shannon and John break up? Read on for what Shannon said was the real reason for their split.

Why did Shannon and John Break up from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Why did Shannon and John break up from The Real Housewives of Orange County? Shannon confirmed in an interview with People in January 2023 that she and John had split after three and a half years of dating. Shannon — who claimed that she was “blinsided by the break up” — explained that John ended their relationship in late November 2022, a week after filming ended on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Shannon said. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

She continued, “I’ve never loved anyone more in my life. I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

John, for his part, told People that his breakup with Shannon was a “super hard” decision for him to make. “I’ve been in pain over it,” he said. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

John explained that he decided to break up with Shannon after Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County finished filming so that she wouldn’t have to be broken up with on camera. “It doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe in it,” he said. “The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us. We’re two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I’ve said things to her I never meant, I hope she’ll be able to see that there’s no bad person here. It’s two really good people who couldn’t make it work.” He continued, “I think the world of Shannon. I just want the best for her. She deserves that.”

Shannon revealed at the time that she and John had seen each other twice after their breakup at two University of South Carolina games in November and December 2022. (They both attended USC at the same time, though they didn’t know each other.) They no longer follow each other on social media. “I was hopeful we could find a way forward,” Shannon said. “But being around one another only made it harder for both of us.” She continued, “The holidays were very, very difficult. I couldn’t believe he wasn’t here, and there would be days I would just cry myself to sleep. But it’s a new year, and I’m ready for a fresh start.”

So why did Shannon and John break up from The Real Housewives of Orange County? Shannon revealed in an interview with Page Six in June 2023 that she and John broke up after months of constant “bickering” that they just “couldn’t get past.” She told the site that she didn’t announce the split until three months later to “let it sink in before people knew.”

“It was just a lot of bickering. There was no major [moment like], ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to walk away!’” she said. “It was just the bickering, bickering, bickering. And that’s not a way for anybody to live. We couldn’t get past it.”

She continued, “I get emotional thinking about it. I was really not good. I was devastated. We had broken up and I said, ‘Can we please not talk about this publicly?’” She explained that John agreed to keep their breakup a secret for three months, which Shannon was “grateful” for. “Because it was the holidays and I wasn’t ready to deal with it,” she said. “I needed to let it sink in before people knew.”

Shannon’s former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, however, called John a “narcissist” in an Instagram comment in January 2023 and accused him of using Shannon for fame. “These men use women like Shannon & I for their own benefit. Narcissists,” she responded to an Instagram comment that compared John to Vicki’s ex-boyfriend, Steve Lodge.

Are Shannon and John back together from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Shannon revealed in an interview on Jef Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show in July 2023 that she and John had reconnected but weren’t back together. “We’re not back together, but we have spent quite a bit of time together in the last couple months. We see each other often,” she said. She also maintained that she and John “have not hooked up for a long time” and had been on dates with other people. “John and I both, we dated, but neither of us have been intimate with anybody other than each other,” Shannon said.

She also confirmed that, despite their recent reconnection, she and John “never spoke” in the months after their breakup. “[I] didn’t see him or speak to him, never ran into him,” she said. “It was odd.” Shannon explained that and John “spoke on the phone and decided to have dinner” after she stopped seeing a man who went on vacation with her to Mexico in April 2023. She continued, “I had that brief relationship with that other person, then when that ended, you know, then we talked.”

Shannon also confirmed that and John weren’t back together in an interview with Page Six in June 2023. “We’re not back together. We’re super, super friendly. It’s just easier to be supportive,” she said. “We didn’t speak for six months, but we’re friendly right now, and I’d like to keep it that way. We’ll see how it goes. He’s very supportive.” Shannon also told Page Six in June 2023 that she and John were “never going to get back together.” “As soon as either of us are in a relationship, that of course is going to go by the wayside,” she said. “And I would prefer not to be bitter.”

Shannon also confirmed she and John weren’t getting back together in an interview with Us Weekly in June 2023. “No, we’re not getting back together,” she said, adding that she and John were “friendly right now.” Though Shannon told Us Weekly that “neither one of us are dating anyone,” she admitted that it’s still “hard” to watch their relationship issues play out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As for her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, Shannon called out cast mates Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson for gossiping about her relationship issues with John in the past. “I learned after having one phone call with Gina in season 15 to never talk to her about my relationship again. And with Emily, as well,” she said. She continued: “I get very heated when people are talking about me and they don’t know what they’re talking about. So, when I heard that a bunch of people that don’t know anything are weighing in to judge my relationship, it’s just maddening.”

Who is Shannon dating after her breakup with John?

Who is Shannon dating after her breakup with John? Shannon confirmed to Page Six in June 2023 that she dated a man after her breakup with John “for four months,” though in the end, the two were “not right for each other.” She told the site that she met the man after spending a week at The Golden Door Spa in San Diego, California, to take care of her mental health. “I did come back and I got introduced to a person and I didn’t want to go, but we went to dinner and we ended up dating for four months. And it was good,” she said. “We’re not right for each other, but I had a good time.”

Shannon also confirmed that she doesn’t have “a man in [her] life right now ,” and while she’s “always” open to dating someone new, she isn’t active looking for her next partner. “I’m kind of liking the idea of spending time on my own and focusing on reinventing myself,” she said.

She also told the site at the time that she was “not ready to be serious with anyone right now.” “For me, [he has to have a] kind heart,” she said when asked to describe her ideal partner, emphasizing that he must appreciate her on-camera career without wanting to pursue the spotlight himself,” she said. “When you factor the show into it because you never know, does someone want to be on television? I would like to be with someone who thinks it’s really cute that I’m on the show and if he needs to show up one time or two [for filming], then he’s great with that. But it’s just kinda the silly cut thing that [I’m] doing, like, ‘You go do that, sweetie.’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

