Buckle your seatbelts, because big twists, shocking secrets and one dangerously deranged diva are about to rock the soaps. As a result, several of our favorite families will face the kind of challenges that will definitely give them — not to mention us — something to talk about around the dinner table!

Where to start? Perhaps with Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila. Now that she’s managed to evade the law (thanks in large part to Ridge and Bill’s kinda silly plan to bust her), she more determined than ever to forge a life with son Finn. And weirdly, despite the she-devil having shot both him and wife Steffy, Finn seems kinda sorta into the idea… or at least not entirely opposed.

As the week kicks off, a life will hang in the balance thanks to the events which unfolded during what should have been an awesome day at the beach. Look for Steffy to tell her husband in no uncertain terms what needs to happen next, even as others keep a close eye on the situation. But the threat that Sheila presents is not one that the Spencer, Logan and Forrester families are about to let go unchecked. The real questions are how far they are willing to go and at what price their freedom will come?

It’s all building toward a late-week twist that will prove downright devastating…

For The Young and the Restless‘ Abbotts, the threat comes not from outside the family but within. Because what started as a battle between back-from-the-dead Diane and back-from-the-dead Phyllis has now turned into a full-blown war between Ashley and Jack. And the situation at the family manse isn’t going to be helped any by the fact that Jack and Diane are now officially husband and wife. The person to really keep an eye on, however, is Billy, as this week he puts in motion his scheme. Will cozying up to Ashley and Tucker in order to ultimately stab them in the back only serve to further widen the divide between the siblings? And what does it mean that Abby is refusing to help her mom?

Ironically, the battle which kicked so much of this into high gear — the one between Phyllis and Diane — could get even more complicated as the fiery redhead forges a new deal with Adam. The two of them putting their heads together can only mean trouble for everyone else, right?

Over on Days of Our Lives, Stefan and Gabi are finally ready to become man and wife again. But we can absolutely, positively promise that with Dimitri and Gwen joining the festivities, things aren’t going to go as planned for the DiMera clan. (Do they ever where weddings in Salem are concerned?) Sadly, there’s more than just romance on the line here, as Leo’s secret trysts with Dimitri could wind up destroying Lady Whisleblower’s most solid relationship… the one he has with longtime bestie Gwen.

And forgive us for being nervous, but Gabi doesn’t have the best of luck when it comes to weddings. Factor in that her portrayer, Camila Banus, will soon be exiting the canvas, and you can see why we’re planning to bring a big ol’ bucket of popcorn to this particular double wedding!

Finally, the extended family of General Hospital‘s Sonny will be facing trouble on several fronts. First, ex-wife Carly’s current boo is put into a dangerous situation at Pentonville. Then there’s the fact that both daughter Kristina and niece Molly are at turning points, with one making a very big decision that could change lives, and the other interrupting at exactly the wrong time. As for Sonny himself, it looks like he might be getting a bit closer to solving a mystery… at least if his theory is correct! Will his efforts to keep Ava and their daughter safe pan out? (And geez, when will this guy find time to plan, let alone go through with, his wedding to Nina!)

