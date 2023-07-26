Jeopardy! in Jeopardy: Game Show Announces Bad News as Contestants Boycott Tournament
Jeopardy! is in jeopardy. Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions isn’t returning in 2023 — at least, not for its usual time slot.
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions is a yearly tournament and spin-off of ABC’s game show, Jeopardy! The tournament features 15 players who have won the most games from the most recent season of Jeopardy! as they compete for two weeks for the grand prize of $250,000.
The series, which premiered in 1964 and typically airs in the fall, has seen dozens of Jeopardy! champions win big, but this season may be different. Read on for why Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions isn’t returning in 2023 any time soon.
When does Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions return for 2023?
When does Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions return for 2023? Sony Pictures Ttelevision, which produces Jeopardy!, announced in July 2023 that Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions — which usually films in late August and September — would be pushed back amid the Writer’s Guild of America strike.
The announcement came after several recent Jeopardy! winners stated that they would not be crossing the picket line and competing on Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions until after the WGA strike is resolved.
Ray LaLonde, a TV set builder and painter from Toronto, Canada, who won more than $386,400 over 13 games on Jeopardy! Season 39, told The Washington Post at the time that he emailed the show’s producers on July 21 telling them that he wouldn’t be competing on Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions while the strike is still going on. “The opportunity to participate in the Tournament of Champions is beyond a dream come true for me,” LaLonde told The Washington Post.
In his email, LaLonde told Jeopardy!’s producers that he wouldn’t cross the WGA picket line to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. “It has come to my attention that the producers of Jeopardy are making contingency plans to continue making the show without the writers if the WGA strike remains unresolved,” he wrote. “I think it only fair that I should inform you ahead of time that I cannot be part of such an action. In the event the show goes forward with taping … I will not cross the WGA picket line to participate.”
LaLonde also confirmed his decision to not film Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions amid the WGA strike in a Reddit post at the time. “My name is Ray Lalonde and I was a Jeopardy! champion this past season.I’d like to break my accustomed social media avoidance and reach out to the broad Jeopardy! community if I may,” he wrote. “There are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved.”
He continued, “I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!. I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show’s writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members.”
He ended his post with support for the WGA. “As a supporter of the trade union movement, a union member’s son and a proud union member myself I have informed the show’s producers that if the strike remains unresolved I will not cross a picket line to play in the tournament of champions,” he wrote. “My hope in saying this publicly now is to perhaps influence some future decision to proceed without the writers and to encourage any others in the community who feel the same way to speak out as well. A few small voices may not change any minds but we can try. thank you.”
Hannah Wilson, another winner from Jeopardy! Season 39, also confirmed to The Washington Post that she wouldn’t be competing in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions in solidarity with the WGA. “Ray really stuck his neck out there by being the first one,” Wilson said. “But then there’s kind of an avalanche… and I’m like, ‘Well, now they probably can’t do the tournament.’”
Other Jeopardy! Winners who declined to participate in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions amid the WGA strike include Chris Pannullo, Ben Chan, Troy Meyer, Ben Goldstein, Luigi de Guzman and Suresh Krishnan. “Ray, thank you for taking this stand. If you are out, I am out,” Chan commented on LaLonde’s Reddit post. Wilson also wrote, “I’ll stand with you, Ray! A TOC with all recycled clues doesn’t sound like much fun to play in, anyway.”
Meyer commented, “I stand with Ray! -Troy.” De Guzman also wrote, “Luigi de Guzman here. I join with Ray, Cris, Hannah, Troy, Ben, and Suresh. The writers make the clues; the clues make the show. The clues in the Tournament of Champions have typically been some of the best of the best clues the show has had to offer. They are at once challenging and creative. As Hannah said, a tournament with recycled clues won’t be much fun for us players–and it would probably not meet the high standard that fans at home have come to expect.” He continued, “Ray: thank you for being so thoughtful and honest. I wasn’t sure whether of if I should say anything. I am grateful that you were brave enough to stand first.”
In a statement after LaLonde’s post, Sony Pictures Television maintained that they never “had the intention” of filming Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions until after the WGA strike was resolved. “Jeopardy! never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions for season 39 until the strike is resolved,” a spokesperson for Jeopardy! said in a statement. “Further, no contestants from season 39 have been contacted regarding their availability for any postseason tournaments, including the TOC. The Jeopardy! postseason represents the pinnacle of our competition, and it should feature our strongest players playing our toughest original material.”
The statement continued, “Jeopardy! has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers. We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall to more than 200 affiliate stations nationwide. Our current plan is to go into a holding pattern of sorts, pushing back the season 39 postseason to first produce original episodes featuring the best of our WGA written material. Everyone at Jeopardy! hopes that the guilds and the AMPTP can reach a fair resolution quickly. Celebrity Jeopardy! will return on ABC this fall with original material written by WGA writers before the strike. Jeopardy! and Celebrity Jeopardy! are covered under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code, which remains in effect.”
Jeopardy! is a Writers Guild of America Show and features contributions from WGA writers for its questions and other show segments. In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Jeopardy! writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse explained why they were striking and the importance of writers on the game show. “Our words are on the screen every night,” Loud said. “There is no Jeopardy without writers. Without us it’s just an empty blue screen.” Wisse told Variety that the strike was part of a bigger fight to be “fairly compensated for the labor you give.”
Rhine also criticized Jeopardy! for turning writing into a “gig economy.” “They’re asking some people to work day-to-day,” Rhine said. Wisse added, “They never tried to make it a gig economy before. There was always some sense that writers were partners in it.”
In May 2023, Deadline reported on May 11, 2023, that Mayim Bialik refused to host the final week of Jeopardy Season 39 in solidarity with the WGA Strike. Ken Jennings, who hosted Jeopardy! concurrently with Bialik, took over her role. Deadline reported, however, that the questions for Jeopardy! Season 39 were written in advance of the season and the WGA strike. Bialik and Jennings had split the Jeopardy‘s hosting duties since the start of Season 39 in July 2022. Jennings hosted between August to December 2022, while Bialik started hosting in January 2023. Jennings filmed the last week of Jeopardy Season 39 before the show went on hiatus for the summer.
Jeopardy! airs Mondays to Fridays at 7 p.m. on ABC.
For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.