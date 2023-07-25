Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Pamela Blair died on July 23 at the age of 73, reported friends on social media, among them Baayork Lee, with whom she appeared in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line. “You are free now, Pammie, so dance, dance, dance among the stars.” (Check out her star turn below.)

In the musical, Blair was Valerie Clark, the hoofer who sang “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three,” better known as “T&A.” To soap fans, of course, the actress is fondly remembered for 1983-85 run on Loving as the original desperate housewife, Rita Mae Bristow. Though the country-fried character’s husband was the college professor, not her, she was always interested in, ahem, extracurriculars with the students. Blair was, not to put too fine a point on it, a hoot and a half. (That’s her making a splash with the late Perry Stephens as Jack Forbes below.)

Blair’s other daytime roles include a brief stint on Ryan’s Hope as Elizabeth Ryan, All My Children as Maida Andrews and Another World as Bonnie Broderick. On stage, she brought down the house in such shows as Of Mice and Men and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. From 1984-91, she was married to Don Scardino, who went from acting on Another World to being an Emmy-winning primetime director.

Since retiring from performing, Blair, who had been ill for some time, had owned a Phoenix, Ariz., therapeutic and myofascial massage studio for athletes.

