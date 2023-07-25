Credit: Getty Images

Michael Weatherly was a beloved character on NCIS for over a decade. Fans are dying to see DiNozzo return one day – and based on the actor’s recent social media posts – they are convinced it’s happening soon. Is Tony DiNozzo coming back to NCIS? Keep reading to find out.

NCIS is CBS’s decades-long police procedural that premiered back in 2003. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of special agents in the Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Major Case Response Team, which investigates criminal activity involving the United States Navy, Marine Corps and their families. NCIS remains the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order.

From Seasons 1 to 13, Weatherly played NCIS special agent Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo on NCIS. DiNozzo was a Senior Field Agent on the Major Response Team – originally led by Lethro Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) – and served as second-in-command. He was also the partner of NCIS special agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). David was introduced to the team after their fellow agent Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander) was killed off in Season 2.

Weatherly officially left the CBS drama in Season 13 (following de Pablo’s exit in Season 11). In an interview with TV Insider in 2016, the actor revealed that he started to think seriously about his exit after de Pablo, his on-screen love interest, left. “Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone,” he responded, “and then I got to the point where I felt I’d stayed at the party for too long.”

The 55-year-old actor continued: “I would look around the room and other people were really in sync and having fun. The show was a huge success, but I just suddenly realized that I probably had other things that I should be doing. And then the wanderlust set in. I directed a documentary. I have a production company. And I wanted to spend time with my family.”

Weatherly also revealed what it was like to inform his bosses of his looming departure. “I think initially they thought I was negotiating my salary or trying to box clever,” he recalled. “Then very quickly they realized I wasn’t and I wanted everyone to be able to prepare and put time into Tony’s leaving.”

So, is Tony DiNozzo coming back to NCIS? Here’s why fans think he’ll make a return soon.

Is Tony DiNozzo coming back to NCIS ?

Is Tony DiNozzo coming back to NCIS? The answer is we’re not sure. DiNozzo could very well return for Season 21 of NCIS when comes back (most likely in 2024 due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes). But neither Weatherly nor the show has announced anything concrete about Weatherly reprising his role in NCIS.

Despite this, fans are very convinced that Weatherly’s latest post on X (formerly known as Twitter) is hinting at a DiNozzo return in the future. In the photo, the actor is seen getting the iconic “DiNozzo/Gibbs slap” (which refers to when his former boss, Gibbs, would playfully slap DiNozzo over the head).

In this case, Weatherly is seen jokingly receiving the DiNozzo/Gibbs slap by a lifeguard while at the pool. “Getting the DiNozzo/Gibbs slap from a friend. #lifeguard #ncis,” he tweeted alongside the photos.

Viewers were quick to respond about how much they miss DiNozzo, as well as his co-star David Ziva and Mark Harmon, who have all exited the show. “We need DiNozzo and Ziva back!!!,” one X user replied. Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “The show isn’t the same without you, Cote and of course Mark. Would love to see a new scene that includes the famous DiNozzo/Gibbs slap.”

This wasn’t the first time Weatherly hinted at his return to the popular investigative drama. Back in January 2023, DiNozzo teased that his character and David’s may be a part of the 2023 season in some way. When a fan tweeted: “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting and enjoying that moment,” Weatherly responded: “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments!”

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”! https://t.co/K2RQOqjL4E — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) January 1, 2023

In his farewell interview with TV Insider, Weatherly also said he would return to the procedural one day “if the story needed it.” He even expressed interest in showing up in other parts of the NCIS franchise. Before he exited, he appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles. “I wanted to do L.A. because I knew I was leaving,” he admitted. “I really wanted DiNozzo to touch all corners of the NCIS universe before I had to go.”

Even if Weatherly wants to come back to the show, production for Season 21 is currently halted because of the Hollywood strikes. On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more.

The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies (especially for those projects on streaming platforms), increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

On July 7, 2023, NCIS actor Brian Dietzen (who has played Dr. Jimmy Palmer since Season 2) shared a photo dump from his recent trip to Greece with his wife Kelly. In the caption, he detailed his trip to Santorini, Naxos and Athens, but toward the end, he hinted at the status of NCIS filming for Season 21. After describing his trip, he added, “Now back to work … eventually? Til then, I’ll be on the picket lines.” Networks like NBC have moved the next seasons of their top-rated primetime shows to 2024 – and we expect CBS to announce similar plans shortly.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about when Season 21 will officially return and if DiNozzo is coming back.

NCIS is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

For more on NCIS, check out our gallery below to learn who the NCIS cast is dating and married to in real life!