The actors’ strike is in full swing in Chicago. Beloved stars David Eigenberg and Nick Gehlfuss reunited at the picket lines during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. See the photo of your One Chicago favorites together since Gehlfuss’ surprise exit from the Dick Wolf universe in May.

NBC announced in July 2023 that all three of its One Chicago shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med – will be delayed until 2024. Now, instead of gearing up to film the next season, the shows’ stars are grabbing their picket signs and heading to support the SAG-AFTRA strike, including Gehlfuss and Eigenberg.

On Chicago Fire, Eigenberg currently plays veteran firefighter and lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, a core member of Firehouse 51 since the show’s debut in 2012. The last time we saw Herrmann on Chicago Fire, he was watching his best friend and fellow firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) flatline after he was struck with shrapnel from a sniper. Also an original cast member on Chicago Med, Gehlfuss portrayed Dr. Will Halstead, a former plastic surgeon who is promoted to the Emergency Department supervising attending physician at Gaffney, from Seasons 1 to 8. A few months ago, Gehlfuss revealed that he would be leaving Chicago Med for good in May 2023. Although we thought we saw the last of Will Halstead and Christopher Herrmann together – we were wrong. The two actors were photographed together in Chicago during the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to do union work, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies (especially for those projects on streaming platforms), residual payments for their work and regulations on artificial intelligence.

Gehlfuss’ wife, Lilian Matsuda, shared this photo of her, her husband, Eigenberg and his Chicago Fire co-star Daniel Kyri striking in Chicago. “Chicago is a union town,” she captioned the photo. They were carrying “SAG-AFTRA on Strike” signs and Eigenberg was wearing a black “SAG-AFTRA Strong,” shirt. It looks like Gehlfuss’ wife Lilian, who shared the photo, is there in support of her husband. Lilian is currently the Director of Advocacy for Illinois Action for Children, which provides support and resources for child care and early learning programs.

One Chicago stars like Jessy Schram, Steven Weber, Amy Morton and more are voicing their support for the strikes on social media and to media sites. In July 2023, Schram shared pictures from the picket lines outside the Netflix building in Hollywood. “Parrots on the picket. Running into friends, costars and writers from now and way back when. We don’t want to be striking- but absolutely have to,” the actress penned. Weber also posted multiple photos from the SAG-AFRA and WGA strikes in NYC.

Chicago P.D.’s Amy Morton also affirmed her support for the strike in an interview with the Chicago Tribune in July 2023. “I really hope we don’t give in with any concessions on residuals. We probably gave up too much last time. I’m one of the lucky ones; I’ll be able to get through the strike. But most of my friends are screwed. And if I didn’t have Chicago P.D., I’d be, too,” she stressed. Residuals are what actors are paid for whenever a TV or film project they’ve appeared in is replayed, which has become very relevant in the age of streaming services.

On May 17, 2023, 14 East Magazine reported that WGA members behind Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med picketed outside the NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois. The reporter covering the story tweeted that strikers were chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Charles Andrew Gardner, the president of the local SAG-AFTRA in Chicago (who also acted in an episode of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, according to his IMBb page), told the magazine that the actor’s union (which authorized its strike in June 2023), came to picket in solidarity. Gehlfuss was also pictured at the picket line in Chicago supporting the WGA strike in May.

When the One Chicago shows do return sometime in 2024, the seasons could look different that previous ones. They will likely be cut shorter – with fewer episodes – due to decreased production times. This happened before when the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008. Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs, Friday Night Lights and more all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web. Leaders on both sides of the strike say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while.

