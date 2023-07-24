Credit: Getty Images

After making her professional theater debut in the thriller play, 2:22 a Ghost Story, this former Chicago P.D. star is being forced to leave the production early. What happened to Sophia Bush? We have the answer below.

Written by Danny Robbins, 2:22 A Ghost Story is a thriller play that premiered at the Noël Coward Theatre in London in 2022. The production that featured Bush opened at the Apollo Theatre in May 2023. Before her stint in 2:22, Bush’s most recent film and TV projects include the 2022 comedy/sci-fi film, Deborah, and the Hulu and Disney+ TV drama, Love, Victor. She also was the lead in the short-lived CBS medical drama, Good Sam, which was cancelled after just one season in 2022.

You’ll likely recognize Bush from her time on NBC’s police drama, Chicago P.D., from Seasons 1 through 4. She portrayed Detective Erin Lindsay, a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit. Her character was partnered with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and had a close relationship with Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight (Jason Beghe), her foster father who took her in as a teenager when she was addicted to drugs. While on the show, Bush briefly dated her Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2016. Bush was a core cast member from the pilot episode until her exit in Season 4.

Sophia Bush left Chicago P.D. on her own accord but later said that she experienced abuse in the workplace. “I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health. The reality was that my body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy,” she said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018. Her costar, Jason Beghe, was investigated for “inappropriate behavior” and sexual harassment by NBC and Wolf Entertainment in 2016. The actor also faced several complaints from members of the cast and crew, according to Deadline.

So, what happened to Sophia Bush in 2:22 a Ghost Story and why is she leaving after just a few months? Keep reading to find out.

What happened to Sophia Bush in 2:22 a Ghost Story ?

What happened to Sophia Bush in 2:22 a Ghost Story? The actress said that in June 2023, she and several members of her company were “hit with a virus.” While her teammates recovered in the following week – Bush, unfortunately, did not – and her medical team has advised her to cease production to “get this under control.”

Bush revealed the news in an Instagram post on July 21, 2023, alongside photos and videos of her time on set. “After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors,” the One Tree Hill alum explained. “It’s devastating to say goodbye to an experience that’s been so incredibly fulfilling, both artistically & personally. Being a part of this company put me back in my body and in my soul. I was reminded, on a cellular level, of why I do this job & how much I love acting. I crossed an ocean to come home to myself.”

The actress also thanked her costars for helping her while she was ill. “From ensuring I made it through shows once things got dicey with everything from medicine to flat sodas hidden backstage — even packing my feverish body in ice packs from head to toe on more than one night — you made it less terrifying to be struggling thousands of miles from my home & my family…” she added.

Read Bush’s full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Bush Hughes (@sophiabush)

Frankie Bridge, the former The Saturday’s singer and I’m a Celebrity contestant, will replace Bush in 2:22 a Ghost Story. “I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story playing the role of ‘Lauren.’ It’s a total dream come true! I’ve loved the show since I first saw it,” Bridge excitedly penned on Instagram. Bush also gave Bridge a warm welcome to her former role in her original Instagram post. “I know Frankie Bridge will be incredible through the rest of this run.”

