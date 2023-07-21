Real Love: Find Out Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Off-Screen Partners of Nearly 100 (!) Soap Stars
Love may make the daytime world go ’round, but it can also be fickle as all hell. Life, death, infidelity, betrayal, love triangles, quadrangles and every shape in between. Luckily, as crazy as your favorite soap operas may get, the stars get to go home every night, settle in with their loved ones and come back down to earth.
Because real-life is very rarely like daytime, and in this world, relationships last and the drama can be kept down to a minimum. Take, for instance, Young & Restless‘ Nikki Newman. In the almost 40 years Melody Thomas Scott has been married to Bold & Beautiful producer Edward Scott, her alter-ego’s been through eight marriages — though, to be fair, half of them were to Victor!
And while General Hospital‘s Lucy Coe may love the drama, glitz and glamour of playing the field in Port Charles, in real life, Lynn Herring has been settled down with Days of Our Lives‘ first Roman Brady, Wayne Northrop, happily living life on their cattle ranch.
Speaking of Days of Our Lives, life has been rough for Brady Black, lately. You know, what with the mother of his daughter being a nearly unredeemable sociopath who’s done all she could to poison their child against him. Heck, Rachel even called the cops on daddy when she saw him holding her mom at gunpoint! Eric Martsolf, though, leaves the drama in Salem. After 20 years of marriage to wife Lisa, the couple couldn’t be happier with their non cop-calling teenage sons.
And while Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn might want to start thinking soon about life after Steffy, Tanner Novlan is happily settled down with wife Kayla Ewell (who beat him to the show by a decade or so as Caitlin) and their two kids.
