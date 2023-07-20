Credit: Getty Images

What’s better than watching your favorites on Chicago Fire? Receiving a personalized video from them! Below, check out our list of the Chicago Fire stars on Cameo, the celebrity video platform – plus learn how to book them with a few simple clicks.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s first responder drama series that follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51. The first season premiered in October 2012 and since 2023, there have 250+ episodes of the Chicago-based TV series. The show is produced by Dick Wolf (who also works on the FBI and Law & Order franchises). One Chicago currently consists of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

NBC announced in July 2023 that Season 12 of Chicago Fire will be pushed back to 2024 because of the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes. Until then, why not interact with your favorite Chicago Fire stars in a new and exciting way? Plus, earn major bragging rights and you can keep the video forever. We call that a win-win. First, let’s dive into Cameo and how the platform works.

What is Cameo and how does it work?

Cameo is a website and mobile app that lets you request personalized videos from celebrities, including actors, singers, theatre performers, athletes and more. There are dozens of primetime actors on Cameo from shows you recognize, from One Chicago and Law & Order to NCIS. Purchasing a cameo is also a great way to surprise the Chicago Fire superfan in your life – whether it’s for their birthday, anniversary, another celebration or simply just because.

Once you’ve chosen a celebrity, you are directed to provide all the details the celebrity needs to make you a personalized video at checkout (etc. who to address the video to, what the video is for, etc.) Then, the talent has up to seven days to complete your Cameo request. When the video is finished, Cameo will send it directly to you – which you can then share with friends and family! (If a celebrity does not respond to your request, you’ll receive a full refund.)

Which Chicago Fire stars are on Cameo?

Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter)

Daniel Kyri plays Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire, an openly gay firefighter who joined Firehouse 51 in Season 7. He became an integral part of the Chicago Fire family after Mouch convinced him to join Firehouse 51. Kyri has also appeared in Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Acting for a Cause, The T, Night’s End, Killing Elanor and more.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 0:44

Andy Allo (Wendy Seager)

First seen in Season 8, Andy Allo plays Wendy Seager, a Lieutenant with the CFD’s Office of Fire Investigation (OFI). She has starred in a dozen episodes of Chicago Fire as Seager. We have seen her work closely with Kelly Severide (since arson investigation is one of his specialties). Some fans even think that Seager and Severide’s relationship verges as flirty and poses a risk to his relationship with Stella Kidd (dubbed #Stellaride).

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 0:59

Brittany Curran (Katie Nolan)

Kelly Severide’s sister Katie, played by actress Brittany Curran, is also available to book on Cameo. Curran largely appeared on the Chicago-based firefighter drama in Season 2 – but the actress reprised her role as Katie in Season 7 when her father, Benny Severide, passed away. (Oh, and who could forget her super cute relationship with Otis!). Curran is known for a long list of TV and films, from Men of a Certain Age and Twisted to more recent projects like The Magicians and FraXtur.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 7:45

Jimmy Nicholas (Evan Hawkins)

You likely remember Jimmy Nicholas as Evan Hawkins, the paramedic field chief, in Chicago Fire. First seen in Season 10, Episode 2, Hawkins was in charge of District 7 until he was transferred in 2022. Nicholas has also appeared in Fathers & Daughters, The Time Traveler’s Wife and FBI: Most Wanted. The actor shared that a percentage of his Cameo proceeds will go to the Sandy Hook Promise.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 3:54

Chris Mansa (Mason Locke)

Chris Mansa joined Chicago Fire in Season 10 (after briefly appearing in Season 9) as the ex-convict-turned-firefighter Mason Locke. Locke ultimately joined Firehouse 51 but was later transferred out at the end of Season 10.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 0:55

Teri Reeves (Hallie Thomas)

Who could forget Hallie, Matthew Casey’s longtime girlfriend and ex-fiancée in Season 1 of Chicago Fire? Although her character died tragically in Season 1, you can still get a personalized video from Hallie’s portrayer on Cameo. Reeves is also known for playing Dorothy in Once Upon a Time and Marlena in The Punisher.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 1:11

Teddy Sears (Kyle Sheffield)

Teddy Sears, who portrayed CFD Fire Chaplain Kyle Sheffield, was engaged to Sylvie Brett for a short period in Season 8. He was reassigned to a position in Indiana and briefly resided there with Brett. Ultimately, Brett decided to return to Chicago (consequently ending their engagement). Sears’ film and TV work also include The Flash, The Politician, Masters of Sex, 24: Legacy, American Horror Story and more.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 2:10

Eric Mabius (Jack Nesbitt)

Eric Mabius plays Jack Nesbitt, the ex-CFD firefighter and strip club owner, in Seasons 3 and 4 of Chicago Fire. Nesbitt was taken into custody by the CPD and the FBI after drawing a gun on Casey. Mabius frequently stars in Hallmark films, including Haul out the Holly, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and the mystery TV movie series Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

Delivery time: 24 Hours

Average video length: 3:37

