Chicago Med Season 9 Halted as Its Actors’ Strike: Here’s How Long You’ll Have to Wait For New Episodes
We finally have new information about when the much-anticipated new season of Chicago Med will air amid the Hollywood strikes. When does Chicago Med return for Season 9? Read on to see how long you’ll have to wait for new episodes.
Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.
The successful medical show was renewed for Season 9, which was originally slated to premiere in the fall of 2023. But the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes made that timeline impossible (especially when production could not start in mid-July like in previous years). Instead, the actors and crew of Chicago Med are ceasing production and are at the picket lines advocating for higher compensation, AI regulations and more.
On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, higher residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.
View this post on Instagram
Many Chicago Med stars have voiced their support for the strike on social media. Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, has been especially active on Instagram. “I have acted alongside background artists (formerly referred to as “extras”) for the 40 years I have been fortunate enough to work as an actor (and been a background artist myself),” he wrote in one of many Instagram posts about the strike. “It can be fun and engaging but it is mostly a challenging job requiring extreme patience and skill. Background artists are essential to television and film production. It is truly incomprehensible that ‘management’ is putting every human element it can find in the crosshairs in order to maximize profit.”
He continued: “It’s cruel, stupid and a bad business model, except if your business is a goddamn pyramid scheme. And guess what: this will not be confined to the entertainment industry. AI should be used for scientific purposes, to explore space, to figure out how to deal with pollution, to cure cancer, whatever. Not to take away people’s livelihoods.”
Jessy Schram also shared photos from the picket lines outside the Netflix building in Hollywood. “Parrots on the picket. Running into friends, costars and writers from now and way back when. We don’t want to be striking- but absolutely have to,” the actress, who plays Hannah Asher on Chicago Med, penned. “I’ve been a SAG member since 1997. I’ve always felt the protection of my union and feel lucky and proud that it continues to fight to protect me and 159,000+ entertainers, to continue making chasing dreams and making a living- safely, financially and respectfully- in this world we call show business.”
View this post on Instagram
Dominic Rains from Chicago Med also posted his thoughts about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes on his Instagram story. He reshared Boots Riley’s Instagram post that highlighted an excerpt from the widely-circulated Deadline article, which included interviews with anonymous studio executives stating that Hollywood studios want to wait to resume talks in October 2023.
Rains wrote in response: “Read below. The AMPTP wants to financially break WGA members, They want to cripple them, They want to impose an existential threat within our communities, Backed by Wall Street and their shareholders, until we accept the pennies of the billions creatives make for them. This is corporate greed. This is arrogance and miserliness at its peak.”
So, when does Chicago Med return for Season 9? Keep reading to find out.
When does Chicago Med return for Season 9?
When does Chicago Med return for Season 9? NBC confirmed that the next season of Chicago Med will air in 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the fall, you’ll be able to watch reruns of all the One Chicago shows.
But when Season 9 does return to NBC, Chicago Med could look different than past seasons. For example, episodes could be cut short due to decreased production times. (When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web.) Strike leaders say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while.
On May 17, 2023, 14 East Magazine reported that WGA members behind the One Chicago shows were picketing outside the NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois. The reporter covering the story tweeted that strikers were chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Charles Andrew Gardner, the president of the local SAG-AFTRA in Chicago (who also acted in an episode of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, according to his IMBb page), told the magazine that the actor’s union (which eventually authorized its own strike in June 2023), came to picket in solidarity. “We’re one industry, we’re one organization, even though we represent different sections of the organization, of the industry. If we don’t stand in solidarity, then it’s easier for all of us to fall apart,” said Gardner.
Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.
For more on Chicago Med Season 9, check out our gallery below of the Chicago Med characters we think are coming back and leaving for the upcoming season.