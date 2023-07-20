Sweet Magnolias Is Filmed in the Same Small Town as This Iconic Movie — But Is Serenity Real?
With its small-town life and neighborhood feel, it’s understandable why fans want to know where Sweet Magnolias is filmed and if Serenity is a real place. Fans will be surprised by how much of where Sweet Magnolias is filmed is true to real life.
Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s romantic drama series following three best frends in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina: Maddie Townsend, a recently separated woman with three children; Dana Sue Sullivan, a chef and owner of the restaurant Sullivan’s; and Helen DeCatur, an accomplished attorney. Together, the three women make up the Sweet Magnolias. The series, which premiered in 2020, is based on author Sherryl Woods’ books of the same name.
In an interview with Elle in 2021, Woods, who is also an executive producer on the series, explained how the idea for the Sweet Magnolias books came to be. Sweet Magnolias started because I wanted to write several books about three friends, who’d each known one another from the time they were kids, and were now at turning points in their lives,” she said. “I wanted to see how they shepherded each other through these particularly difficult times. The first book focuses on Maddie, the second on Dana Sue, and the third on Helen. In the TV series, all three are blended together with threads from each book.”
She continued, “But I feel like, as somebody who has not married and does not have kids, friends are really important in my life. And that’s one of the things I think is so timely about this series on Netflix: We are going through uncharted territory every single day now with our families. We need people we can make contact with, who can tell us what they’re doing and share resources. I also wanted the series to deal with issues that really resonated with women today.”
Since its premiere on Netflix, Sweet Magnolias has become a favorite of millions of viewers across the world. But how much of the series is fact and how much is fiction? Read on for what we know about where Sweet Magnolias is filmed and is the town of Serenity is a real place.
Where is Sweet Magnolias filmed?
Where is Sweet Magnolias filmed? Though it’s set in South Carolina, Sweet Magnolias is filmed in Covington, Georgia, a town about 35 miles from Atlanta with a population of about 14,000 people. Along with Sweet Magnolias, Covington has also been the filming location for more than 130 productions including shows like The Vampire Diaries, Legacies and The Dukes of Hazzards, as well as movies like Sweet Home Alabama, My Cousin Vinny, Remember the Titans and Footloose.
Sullivan’s, the restaurant owned by Dana Sue Sullivan in Sweet Magnolias, is a real restaurant in Covington called Mystic Grill, which was also a cafe of the same name in The Vampire Diaries. Mystic Grill also has a museum of movie and TV show costumes and set pieces for productions that have filmed there.
Mystic Grill confirmed it’s the location of Sullivan’s in Sweet Magnolias in an Instagram post in May 2020. “We have another beginning for Mystic Grill – we are now also ‘Sullivan’s’ on Sweet Magnolias Netflix. We are excited to be part of the Dana Sue storyline! Here are a few bts pictures of the set while they were transforming us to Sullivan’s along with some screen captures of the first time they showed the restaurant which is episode 1,” the restaurant captioned an Instagram photo of Maddie and Helen walking into Sullivan’s.
The outside of The Corner Spa, a health center that Maddie tries to open in Season 1 of Sweet Magnolias, is actually a law office on Covington’s College Avenue. The interiors of the spa were filmed on a soundstage. Serenity High School, where characters like Kyle, Annie and Ty attend, is actually the real Henry County Middle School in nearby McDonough, Georgia. The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Sweet Magnolias is actually the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Georgia. The clock tower seen in the opening credits of Sweet Magnolia, however, is a real clock tower that was also featured in the 2019 movie Doctor Sleep.
Is Serenity a real place?
Is Serenity a real place? The answer is no. In the introduction of Sherryl Woods’ first Sweet Magnolias book, Stealing Home, she revealed that Serenity is based on Sumter, South Carolina, a town she visited each summer to see an old family friend. Sumter is a town about 45 miles from South Carolina’s capital of Columbia. The town has a population of around 43,000 people and is the 8th most populous city in South Carolina, according to a 2020 census.
“Developing Serenity for this new series had a special meaning for me,” Woods wrote during the introduction of Stealing Home. “Each year as I travel from my home in Key Biscayne, Florida to my family’s summer cottage in Colonial Beach, Virginia, I make a stop in Sumter, South Carolina, to visit one of my family’s oldest and dearest friends, Donnie Clemons.” Woods also dedicated the book to her loved one Dottie and her home in Sumter.
Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.
