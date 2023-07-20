A Shocking Character’s Return Spells Trouble For Cal and Maddie in Sweet Magnolias Season 3
If you’ve started Season 3 of Netflix’s hometown Southern drama, you may have questions about who Stu is in Sweet Magnolias and what happened with him and Cal to cause all these issues in Serenity.
Sweet Magnolias is Netflix’s romantic drama series following three women in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina who have been best friend since childhood: Maddie Townsend, a recently separated woman with three children; Dana Sue Sullivan, a chef and owner of the restaurant Sullivan’s; and Helen DeCatur, an accomplished attorney. Together, the three friends make up the Sweet Magnolias. The series, which premiered in 2020, is based on Sherryl Woods’ books of the same name.
Sweet Magnolias Season 3 picks up after the events of the Season 2 finale, which sees Maddie’s love interest, Cal, get into a physical fight with a man named Stu at Sullivan’s before Cal is escorted out of the restaurant by police. The drama proves to be a main storyline for Maddie and Cal in Season 3, especially given Cal’s secret arrest for assault and battery years before that Mayor Lewis’ wife, Mary Vaughn, is threatening to expose to the residents of Serenity.
Needless to say, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 isn’t short of drama. But who is Stu in Sweet Magnolias? Read on for what to know about Stu in Sweet Magnolias and the mystery character at the center of all the drama.
Who is Stu in Sweet Magnolias?
Who is Stu in Sweet Magnolias? Stu, who is played by actor David A. MacDonald, was introduced in Sweet Magnolias Season 2, Episode 8, “The Rules of the Game,” when he meets Maddie and Cal at a black-tie charity fundraiser and asks Cal to sign his baseball card. “Excuse me, Mr. Maddox. I’m Stu,” Stu says. When Call tells Stu to call him by his first name, Stu responds, “Cal, thank you so much for supporting this important cause. I’m so honored to have my picture taken with you. Wonder if I can impose just a bit further and have you sign your card for me?”
As Cal agrees to sign Stu’s card, Stu explains how much of an impact Cal’s baseball career had on Stu and his late father. “Baseball is kind of everything to me. I’m barely athletic enough to tie my own shoes,” Stu said. “Dad and I loved going to games since I was knee-high to a duck. We were there for the home game against the Nats. You saved with that amazing sliding catch in the bottom of the 8th. Remember that?”
Stu continues to tell Cal about how the game he referenced was the last game he went to with his father before he became sick. “Don’t mean to run at the mouth,” Stu said. “That game is so important to me. Dad’s been gone almost a year now. That was the last game I went to before he got sick. So I kind of think of it as a gift from the heavens. From you.”
Cal offers Stu his condolences and tells him about how his father has also passed. “I’m truly sorry for your loss. I lost my father too, and I know how hard those memories are,” Cal says. Stu then turns to Maddie and tells her, “I hope you know what a special guy you got here,” to which Maddie responds, “I sure do.” Stu then thanks Cal for signing his card before telling Maddie and Cal goodnight. To keep Cal quiet, Mary Vaughn also threatens to leak his past arrest for assault and battery.
Stu returns in the Season 2 finale, “If Thou Wilt, Remember,” when he shows up at Sullivan’s to offer his support to Cal after Cal is fired as Serenity High School’s baseball coach. Cal is fired by Mayor Lewis’ wife, Mary Vaughn, as retaliation against the Sweet Magnolias for trying to recall Mayor Lewis. “Cal, what’s going on, my friend? Looks like I got here just in time,” Stu says as he forces his way past Sullivan’s staff to reach Cal in the kitchen. When Stu is told to leave and return to his seat at the restaurant, Stu responds, “You don’t understand. Cal needs me, and I’ve got his back.” Stu then tells Cal, “I’m here to support you, man. You and me, we’ll get it done.”
Cal, noticing that Stu looks much more erratic than he did the last time they met, tries to calm him down. “It’s great to see you again. But you really need to take your seat,” Cal says, to which Stu responds, “No way, man. Who do I have to fight?”
Cal then tells Stu to stop as Dana Sue threatens to call the police. “Stu, people are trying to eat,” Cal says, to which Stu responds, “People need to be talking about how we get you your job back. Hey, buddy. I’m trying to help you.” Cal then tells Stu to sit down as Stu notices Dana sue calling the police. “What are you doing?” Stu says to Dana Sue as she dials 9-1-1. “This is Dana Sue Sullivan. Let the sheriff know we have a difficult guest,” Dana Sue says.
The drama escalates from there as Cal forces Stu out of the kitchen and pushes him toward the exit. “Cal, wait for the sheriff,” Maddie says as she chases after Cal, who ignores her. “You’re way over the line. A two-minute conversation doesn’t make us friends. I want you out of here now,” Cal tells Stu, who turns to Maddie to help Cal understand his point of view. “Hey, gorgeous. Tell him to listen!” Stu says, to which Cal responds, “Do not touch her.” Stu then tells Maddie, “Talk to him, red,” to which Cal yells at him to, “Stay back. Leave her alone.” Stu continues to ignore Cal, as he tells Maddie, “You and me. We can make him see!” That’s when Cal punches Stu as the restaurant tries to pull them apart. The scene ends with Maddie telling someone to call attorney and Sweet Magnolia member Helen.
The Season 3 premiere, “Meaning to Tell You,” picks up immediately after the events of the Season 2 finale, as Cal and the group meet at Helen’s house for legal advice. As expected, Cal’s fight with Stu is a main storyline throughout Sweet Magnolias Season 3, especially given Cal’s past arrest for assault and battery.
Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.
