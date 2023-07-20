NBC Finally Confirms Fate For Chicago Fire Season 12 — and Fans Will Definitely Be Disappointed
Because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, NBC confirmed in July 2023 that new episodes of Chicago Fire are not premiering in the fall as originally planned. When does Chicago Fire return for Season 12? We have the official answer – plus everything you need to know about Chicago Fire and the strikes – below.
Chicago Fire is NBC’s first responder drama series following the professional and personal lives of firefighters and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s Firehouse 51. The first season premiered in October 2012 and there have been 250+ episodes of the Chicago-based TV series produced by Dick Wolf (who also works on the FBI and Law & Order franchises). The One Chicago franchise currently consists of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.
In April 2023, Chicago Fire was renewed for Season 12 and was slated to return in the fall of 2023. But the idea of having new episodes ready for September was becoming unreasonable, especially when production could not start in mid-July like in previous years. Why? Because Chicago Fire writers and actors (along with the cast and crew of P.D. and Med) are ceasing union work and are at the picket lines protesting for higher compensation, AI regulations and more.
On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies, higher residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.
Many One Chicago stars have voiced their support strike on social media. Daniel Kyri, who currently stars as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire, wrote “Buckle up buttercup,” on his Instagram story in response to Deadline’s Instagram post that shared the news that SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted unanimously to strike. Adriyan Rae, who previously played Gianna Mackey on the show, reshared a post to her Instagram story that she first wrote on Threads. “So… We strikin yet?” she asked.
Chicago P.D.’s Amy Morton, who plays Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (and also appears on Chicago Fire as Mouch’s wife), affirmed her support for the strike in an interview with the Chicago Tribune in July 2023. “I really hope we don’t give in with any concessions on residuals. We probably gave up too much last time. I’m one of the lucky ones; I’ll be able to get through the strike. But most of my friends are screwed. And if I didn’t have Chicago P.D., I’d be, too,” she stressed. Residuals are what actors are paid whenever a TV or film project they’ve appeared in is replayed, which has become very relevant in the age of streaming services. On the picket lines, actors like This Is Us star Mandy Moore have alleged that they have received residual checks for as little as a penny.
Morton continued: “Without it [Chicago P.D.], I’d be trying to book guest star roles on things, and that’s hit and miss, let me tell you. As an actor, you’re lucky if you get two guest spots a year. Maybe you get really lucky and your agent negotiates ‘top-of-show’ billing for you. That means a maximum of $10,000 — that’s the most anyone can get unless they’re a big star. But that’s only for network shows. That’s an old model. I feel fortunate to have gotten in on the tail end of that. The three big networks, NBC, ABC and CBS, pay more than cable and Netflix,” she explained.
So, when is Chicago Fire Season 12 expected to return on NBC? Keep reading to find out.
When does Chicago Fire return for Season 12?
When does Chicago Fire return for Season 12? NBC announced that the next season of Chicago Fire will air in 2024 – instead of fall 2023 – according to The Hollywood Reporter. You’ll be able to watch reruns of all the One Chicago shows in the fall.
But when Season 12 does return, it could look slightly different than past seasons. For example, episodes could be cut short due to decreased production times. (When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web.) Strike leaders say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while.
On May 17, 2023, 14 East Magazine reported that WGA members behind the One Chicago shows were picketing outside the NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois. The reporter covering the story tweeted that strikers were chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Charles Andrew Gardner, the president of the local SAG-AFTRA in Chicago (who also acted in an episode of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, according to his IMBb page), told the magazine that the actor’s union (which eventually authorized its own strike in June 2023), came to picket in solidarity. “We’re one industry, we’re one organization, even though we represent different sections of the organization, of the industry. If we don’t stand in solidarity, then it’s easier for all of us to fall apart,” said Gardner.
The main cast of Chicago Fire includes Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), Christian Stolte (Mouch), Kara Killmer (Sylvie Brett), Eamonn Walker (Wallace Boden), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann), Joe Minoso (Joe Cruz), Miranda Rae Mayo (Stella Kidd), Alberto Rosende (Black Gallo), Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter) and Hanako Greensmith (Violet Mikami). In Season 11, Kinney took a temporary leave of absence, while Jesse Spencer reprised his role as Matthew Casey multiple times after exiting in 2021.
Chicago Fire is available to stream on Peacock.
