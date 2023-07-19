Credit: Getty Images

Trudy and Mouch are easily one of the most beloved couples in One Chicago. But with Mouch’s tragic condition, is Trudy Platt leaving Chicago P.D. as a result? Here’s what Amy Morton has said about her role – including her stance on the actors’ strike that will likely postpone the upcoming One Chicago seasons.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. is currently in its 10th season and was recently renewed for Season 11, our sister site Variety reported in April 2023.

Morton has played Trudy Platt, the Desk Sergeant at the 21st District of the fictional Chicago Police Department, since Season 1 of Chicago P.D. Platt was previously a uniformed patrol officer, but after getting shot in the lower hip, she transferred to the desk sergeant position. Platt also appears on P.D.’s sister shows, Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. She is married to firefighter Randall “Mouch McHolland. They tied the knot in Chicago Fire Season 4, so the fan-favorite couple has been a staple of One Chicago for many years.

In a July 2023 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Platt spoke about the SAG-AFTRA strike that is currently impacting the next season of filming. Typically, production for the new season of Chicago P.D. starts in mid-July. Instead, One Chicago actors are sharing support for the strike on social media and are on the picket lines fighting her higher compensation, better residual payments, AI regulation and more.

“I really hope we don’t give in with any concessions on residuals. We probably gave up too much last time. I’m one of the lucky ones; I’ll be able to get through the strike. But most of my friends are screwed. And if I didn’t have Chicago P.D., I’d be, too,” she said in the interview. Residuals are what actors are paid whenever a TV or film project they’ve appeared in is replayed, which becoming increasingly relevant in the age of streaming services.

Morton continued: “Without it [Chicago P.D.], I’d be trying to book guest star roles on things, and that’s hit and miss, let me tell you. As an actor, you’re lucky if you get two guest spots a year. Maybe you get really lucky and your agent negotiates ‘top-of-show’ billing for you. That means a maximum of $10,000 — that’s the most anyone can get unless they’re a big star. But that’s only for network shows. That’s an old model. I feel fortunate to have gotten in on the tail end of that. The three big networks, NBC, ABC and CBS, pay more than cable and Netflix,” she explained.

Is Trudy Platt leaving Chicago P.D.?

Is Trudy Platt leaving Chicago P.D.? We’re not sure, but things don’t look good for Trudy’s husband, Mouch, who was shot in the Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire. Mouch was hit by stray shrapnel when the firehouse responded to a call about a sniper at a power plant. He was rushed to the hospital for his injuries – and while the firehouse was alerted that Mouch was recovering – his condition worsened at the end of the episode. The last time we saw Mouch he was bleeding out on the hospital bed and started to flatline with Herrmann (David Eigenberg) by his side.

If Mouch dies in Chicago Fire, we can imagine that the aftermath of her husband’s death would be incredibly difficult for Trudy (who could also be dealing with the death of her co-star, Adam Ruzek, who was also shot in the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale). Writers have previously stated that beloved characters had to be killed off to remind the audience how dangerous the job is, so Mouch’s death wouldn’t come as a complete surprise. But it would be equally devastating to fans and the One Chicago community, as he’s one of the few remaining original firefighters left on Chicago Fire (the others were killed off or left the firehouse). But if Mouch does survive, there is a possibility that the veteran firefighter will take a step back and retire. We can see Trudy doing that as well.

In terms of whether Morton is looking to leave the procedural on her own, we think that’s unlikely given her recent interview with the Chicago Tribune. The actress said she was one of the “lucky ones” as a regular on NBC’s One Chicago shows compared to other actors. “To have a job like this, in my hometown, it’s crazy,” she said. With that, we don’t believe that she would leave the show willingly during this time. That is unless Mouch’s passing on the show is setting up for Trudy’s exit as well.

We’ll have to wait until the next season of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to learn about Mouch and Trudy’s fate. We could be waiting for answers until early 2024 or even later due to the ongoing strikes.

Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire are available to stream on Peacock.

