Credit: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

If you’ve finished the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion, you may have tons of questions about who Colin MacRae’s girlfriend is and who he’s dating now after his love triangle with Daisy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is Bravo’s reality series following the personal and professional lives of stews, deckhands, chefs and other crew members who work and reside aboard a sailing yacht during charter season. The series — which premiered in 2020 — is the third spin-off in Bravo’s Below Deck franchise, which also included Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

Season 4 saw a love triangle between Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, Chief Engineer Colin Macrae, and First Officer Gary King. Daisy, Colin and Gary all joined in Season 2 and were close friends for years until their love triangle in Season 4. Daisy and Colin, who had a girlfriend during the earlier seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, started dating in Season 4. However, when Gary reveals that he and Daisy slept together off season, Colin, who was under the impression that Gary and Daisy were just close friends, starts to question their relationship.

Their drama became even messier during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion when Colin revealed that he had a new girlfriend — whom he was also seeing at the same time he was dating Daisy. So who is Colin MacRae’s girlfriend from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Read on for what to know about the Bravo star’s new relationship.

Who is Colin MacRae’s girlfriend from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Who is Colin MacRae’s girlfriend from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? During the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion, Colin revealed that he had a new girlfriend named Brit. While Colin hasn’t confirmed who his girlfriend is, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans believe he’s dating a woman named Brittany Amodeo, whom he’s posted several Instagram videos and photos with aboard boats with other friends.

Colin also commented on an Instagram photo that he took of Brittany and other friends in French Polynesia in May 2023. “Ohhhhhh no photo cred,” he commented with crying and tongue-out emojis. Brittany also shared a photo of Colin aboard a boat together with other friends in May 2023. Since the second part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion aired, Brittany’s comments have also been flooded with comments from fans suspecting she was the woman who Colin was seeing at the time as chief stew Daisy Kelliher, however, that hasn’t been confirmed. “I knew it was you!” one user wrote. Another commented, “So you’re the one who settles for sloppy seconds.”

According to her Instagram biography, Brittany is a creative content videography and editor and an experienced sailer. “The world has always captivated and inspired my creative intellect. It has motivated me to explore beyond boundaries and challenge myself,” her biography on her website reads.

What happened between Daisy and Colin after Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

What happened between Daisy and Colin after Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The revelation about Colin MacRae’s new girlfriend came after he and first officer Gary King accused Colin’s ex, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, of kissing deckhand Alex Propson while she was seeing Colin. “No offense to Daisy, but I think you kissed Alex on the first night, but you were hooking up with Colin,” Gary said, to which Colin added, “Exactly.”

In her response, Daisy claimed that she and Colin weren’t exclusive and accused Colin of also sleeping with Brit at the same time he was seeing her. “A. I wasn’t trying to start a relationship. I wasn’t like, ‘I’ve kissed this guy three times. I’m in a relationship,'” Daisy said. “B. I didn’t know about his current girlfriend that he was hooking up with. C. When he told me about this girl, it made me take a step back. Yes, I was still hooking up with him. Guess what? I’m 36 in 2023. I can kiss multiple people, and not feel ashamed for it. So when Colin and I were kissing, we still hadn’t slept together at this time, and he told me that he’d been sleeping with someone else, I was like, ‘OK, well I guess we’re like kind of figuring stuff out.'”

Daisy also explained that her kiss with Alex was a “drunken Truth or Dare” that she shouldn’t be held accountable for given Colin’s relationship with Brit. “Yeah, OK, Colin and I kissed in a hotel room. Oh my God, so what now, I’m exclusive? No, and it made me put my walls up when I found out that he’d been sleeping with someone,” Daisy said.

Colin confirmed that he and Brit were sleeping together at the same time he was seeing Daisy, but denied that he kept Brit a secret from her. “It was a lot deeper than that, Daisy, and you know that,” he said. “I was sleeping with this other girl on my boat, yes. I was telling her about Daisy. I was telling Daisy about Brit. It was all out in the open.”

Daisy, however, denied that Colin told her about Brit. “I didn’t know about this girl. Because I owe the truth, but you don’t know owe me the truth,” Daisy said. Colin responded, “I told you everything about her, Daisy.I told you about her the whole time, I told her about you. This is why it’s toxic, Andy, can you see?”

Colin also accused Daisy of blocking him on social media now that he’s officially dating Brit. “Now she’s blocked me because I’m with this girl because she treats me really f—ing good, and she blocked me on Instagram. Let the world know there’s a problem, and I’ve just sit back and I’ve chosen this to be my moment to explain some very important details as to why I was so hurt during the season, why it was so confusing. I think only Daisy can sit there with zero remorse, and turn this around on me. It’s a unique skill.” He continued, “Now it’s my fault I’m with someone else because we turned toxic? It makes no sense.”

Colin also confirmed that he and Brit didn’t officially start dating until six to eight weeks after his breakup with Daisy. “During the season, before the season, after the season, genuine connection. I did my very, very, very f—ing best to try to be with this woman. I flew her all around the place. I tried to make it work,” he said. “This isn’t badmouthing Daisy, but she was sort of pushing me away a little bit, trying to figure out if it was real. Unfortunately, by the time she figured out it was real, we were arguing exactly as we are tonight. And then six to eight weeks later, I start being with somebody else.”

Daisy, however, accused Colin of sleeping with Brit when they were still together. “You also slept with her when you and I were trying to be together. You made me feel so guilty about Gary. I eventually stopped talking to him, I eventually stopped being friends with him,” she said before revealing that Colin and Brit were already living together. “Why don’t we do a f—ing show about you and your girlfriend? You’re out there living with her on a boat, why don’t we film that?”

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

For more on Bravo, check out our photo gallery of soap stars who need to be on The Real Housewives.