As one of the thousands of actors striking for better pay in Hollywood, Mandy Moore’s salary on This Is Us is a hot topic at the moment especially after she revealed that she’s received checks for as little as penny for her work on the series.

Moore played Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, NBC’s drama about the Pearson family — father Jack Pearson; mother Rebecca; and children Randall, Kate and Kevin Pearson — at different moments of their lives. The series, which ran for six seasons from 2016 to 2022, flashed back and forth between the Pearsons siblings as children and as adults after the death of Jack when they were teenagers. Moore played Rebecca both as a young mother and wife and as a grandmother ailing with Alzheimer’s disease.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter after the This Is Us series finale in 2022, Moore explained why it was so “daunting” for her to move on from the show. “I love working and I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the best job in the world for the last six years,” she said. “I think every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job. I’m dealing with some of that, thinking, oh my gosh, am I never going to work again?”

She continued, “I have been reading stuff and thinking about what’s next, but it’s daunting. Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us]. And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did.”

As Rebecca, Moore starred in 106 episodes throughout her six seasons on This Is Us, and while she made millions while the show was filming, her residuals after the series’ end show why she and thousands of other actors were striking for better pay in 2023. So what was Mandy Moore’s salary on This Is Us per episode? Read on for what she’s said about the less-than-$1 residuals she’s made.

What was Mandy Moore’s salary per episode on This Is Us?

What was Mandy Moore’s salary per episode on This Is Us? The Hollywood Reporter reported in 2018 that Moore — along with This Is Us‘ four other main cast members Milo Ventimigilia (Jack Pearson); Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson); Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) — each made $250,000 per episode for Season 3 of the series, which equaled to $4.5 million per season.

While Moore’s starting salary on This Is Us hasn’t been confirmed, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the Season 3 increase was a significant raise for several cast members including Ventimiglia, who started at $115,000 per episode; Hartley, who started at $75,000 per episode; and Metz, who started at $40,000 per episode.

Moore’s salary for Season 6, the final season of This Is Us, also hasn’t been confirmed. However, Deadline reported in 2021 that NBC and 20th Television, which distirbute the series, agreed to $2 million cash bonuses for each of the seven original cast members: Moore, Ventigigilia, Brown, Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson), and Chris Sullivan (Toby Damon.) The bonus was in addition to the $250,000 per episode salary the cast members were already making. Deadline also reported that Jon Huertas (Miguel Rivas), who started as a recurring character in Season 1 before he was promoted to a series regular in Season 2, received a $1 million bonus for the final season.

Deadline also reported that the seven This Is Us cast members requested parity for Huertas and lobbied the studio and network for his bonus to match theirs. They also offered to pool a portion of their own bonuses to Huertas so he could achieve parity.

While Moore’s salary on This Is Us was in the millions per season, she told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023 received as little as a penny in residuals for the series’ streaming deal with services like Hulu and Peacock. “The residual issue is a huge issue,” Moore said while picketing in Los Angeles amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, adding that she’s received “very tiny, like 81-cent checks” in residuals for This Is Us. “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another … but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.” She continued, “I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies.”

Moore clarified her comments in an Instagram post on July 19, 2023, in which she acknowledged her privilege as a successful actor in Hollywood and explained that SAG-AFTRA members were striking for more than residuals.

“I want to bring a bit more clarity to a very nuanced issue. Striking isn’t fun. No one hoped it would come to this and I know everyone involved is hopeful for a resolution soon so folks can get back to work,” she said. “The trickle-down effect felt across so many industries is already devastating. There are plenty of issues that are gumming up the wheels (transparency with data, wage increases, residuals, ai, etc…) and I spoke about one that happened to be top of my mind because of a conversation I’d been having while picketing.”

She continued, “I fully acknowledge the profoundly lucky and rarified position I’m in as an actor at this moment, one that I don’t take for granted and one I also don’t assume to be in forever. Ours is a fickle industry and in my 20+ years of being a performer, my career has ebbed and flowed. I’ve had very lean years where I couldn’t get a job and those are precisely the moments when in years past, actors could rely on residuals from their past work to help them get by.”

She concluded the post. “The world and business have changed and I’m hoping we can find a meaningful solution moving forward. I am one person- a tiny part of our guild- and while I am happy to use whatever platform my past jobs have given me to speak to issues effecting my fellow @sagaftra family, I know my experience is my own. Here’s hoping we get a fair contract soon so we can get back to doing the jobs we all love and miss so much.”

