It looks like the upcoming seasons of primetime shows are going dark – including the beloved CBS procedural NCIS. When does NCIS return for Season 21? One of the show’s leading stars gave an update amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

NCIS is CBS’s decades-long police procedural that premiered back in 2003. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of special agents in the Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Major Case Response Team, which investigates criminal activity involving the United States Navy, Marine Corps and their families. NCIS remains the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Davis McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole currently star.

CBS renewed the flagship series for the 2023-2024 season along with its spin-offs, NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas. Season 21 was slated to premiere in the fall of 2023, but this timeframe is becoming more and more unlikely. As of July 2023, the writers and actors of NCIS are ceasing union work and are headed to the picket lines in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America.

NCIS actors are taking to social media (and the picket lines) to speak about the newly launched SAG-AFTRA strike. Katerina Law shared multiple photos from the frontlines. “Picking crocs on!” she captioned one of her posts. Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama both reposted the SAG-AFTRA logo on their respective Instagram pages with the hashtag, “#SAGAFTRAstrong.” Additionally, Diona Reasonover changed her Instagram profile photo to “WGA On Strike.”

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies (especially for those projects on streaming platforms), increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

So, when does NCIS Season 21 come back? One of the actors shared a grim update about the future of the show amid the ongoing strikes.

When does NCIS return for Season 21?

When does NCIS return for Season 21? We’re not sure, but Season 21 of NCIS could likely be delayed until early 2024 or later. NCIS actor Brian Dietzen (who has played Dr. Jimmy Palmer since 2004), gave a brief update about the show’s status.

On July 7, 2023, Dietzen shared a photo dump from his recent trip to Greece with his wife Kelly. In the caption, he detailed his trip to Santorini, Naxos and Athens. But toward the end of the post, the actor also hinted at the status of NCIS filming for Season 21.

After describing his trip, he added, “Now back to work … eventually? Til then, I’ll be on the picket lines. Hope your summer is going great!” It turns out that Dietzen also helped write two episodes of NCIS in Season 19 and Season 20, so he’ll likely be supporting the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on the picket lines.

Fans flooded Dietzen’s comment section and showed their support for the NCIS actor and writer. “Can’t wait to see you back on NCIS, Brian! After the strike is over, will you be writing any more scripts?” one Instagram user asked. “Thank you for sharing and, for walking the picket line with the WGA!” another person commented.

Typically, primetime shows start production for the upcoming season around July to keep on pace for a September premiere. In the case of NBC’s One Chicago franchise, production typically begins around the two-month mark before an episode airs (then, future episodes are written during the actual season). Because we’re at the end of July, we can already expect delays to the upcoming season, which will only progress as the strikes continue.

It’s also worth noting that when Season 21 filming does resume, episodes could be cut short due to decreased production times. (For example, when the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs, Friday Night Lights and more all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web.) Strike leaders say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that production won’t resume for a while.

NCIS is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

