Credit: Getty Images

We have burning questions after the Chicago P.D. Season 10 finale, including the fate of fan-favorite officer Adam Ruzek, who was tragically shot in the dramatic cliffhanger. When does Chicago P.D. return for Season 11? Will the next season be impacted by the current Hollywood strikes? Here’s what we know.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series, co-created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, that follows the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. Chicago P.D. is the first spinoff of Chicago Fire before Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. The Chicago-based procedural wrapped up its 10th Season in May 2023.

The main cast of Chicago P.D. includes Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Dante Torres) and Amy Morton (Try Platt).

In April 2023, Chicago P.D. was renewed for Season 11 and was slated to return in the fall of 2023. However, the idea of having new episodes ready in a few months is becoming more and more unlikely due to the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes. As of July 2023, the actors Chicago P.D. (along with Med and Fire) are ceasing union work and are headed to picket lines.

A few P.D. stars are speaking out about the strike on social media, including Marina Squerciati who changed her Instagram profile photo to the “SAG-AFTRA STRONG” logo. Jesse Lee Soffer, who exited Chicago P.D. in Season 10, also pledged his full support to the cause. “Proud member since 1991. This union has supported me for 32 years! I stand strong with SAG-AFTRA #sagaftrastrong,” Soffer penned on Instagram.

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to work union jobs, promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors’ strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies (especially for those projects on streaming platforms), increased residual payments for their work on streaming services and regulations on artificial intelligence.

So, what do we know about when Chicago P.D. is coming back? Read on to see what one of the main characters said about the NBC procedural’s fate.

When does Chicago P.D. return for Season 11?

When does Chicago P.D. return for Season 11? We’re not sure, but Season 11 of Chicago P.D. will likely be delayed until early 2024 or later. Chicago P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins (who has played Kevin Atwater since Season 1), opened up about the SAG-AFTRA strike in a recent lecture at LSU, according to The Advocate.

Hawkins revealed that filming for the new season typically begins after the Fourth of July (this is to keep on pace for a September season premiere, which is approximately two months before the first episode of the season airs.) However, that hasn’t happen this year because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

“From my personal research, we have a big hill to climb before we can find an agreement,” Hawkins admitted. “I’m faithful and optimistic that it will only be a couple more months, if that, that we’re off.”

He continued: “Naturally, after the writers’ strike, it’s going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again, so we might need like a three-week buffer,” the actor added. NBC has not yet announced that Season 11 of Chicago P.D. will be delayed, although we expect to hear from the network soon as the strike continues on.

It’s also worth noting that when Season 11 does resume, episodes could be cut short due to decreased production times. (For example, when the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs and Friday Night Lights all experienced episode cuts, according to Movie Web.) Strike leaders say that they’re in it for the long haul – so it’s likely that filming won’t resume for a while.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about when Chicago P.D. Season 11 will officially return.

Chicago P.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

