We’re big fans of on-screen love on Chicago Fire (think #Brettsey and #Stellaride). But there’s something even more special about actors who fall in love in real-life on set. Who is Joe Minoso’s wife? The actor married within the Chicago Fire family – see who she is below.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s popular drama series in the One Chicago universe that follows the stories of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. The series — which premiered in 2012 and is created by Dick Wolf — is the first show in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. Chicago Fire was renewed for a 12th season and is slated to return in the fall of 2023 (although the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike could delay new episodes (follow our updates here).

Joe Minoso has portrayed Josef Ignacio “Joe” Cruz, a Squad 3 firefighter and former driver of Truck 81, since Season 1 premiered in 2012. His character is one of the last remaining original firefighters (along with: Kelly Severide; Randall “Mouch” McHolland; Christopher Herrmann; and Wallace Boden) who’ve all been with the show since the beginning.

In an interview with Us Weekly in April 2022, the actor spoke about where he sees his character in 10 years. “I don’t think any actor thinks like, ‘Oh yeah, 10 years from now my character …’ I think most of us are like, ‘Oh, my God, we got another year.’ I kind of leave that to the writers,” he explained. “But 10 years from now, I will be in my mid-fifties. So I will be as old as the Mouches and the Herrmanns of the world. I would be perfectly happy being the new Mouch. The guy on the couch who spats out random wisdom because he’s kind of grown into the role. I think Cruz may decide to kind of move up in rank in the promotional world and maybe an easier kind of chief job, like a desk job.”

Minoso also spoke about the immense impact of Chicago Fire on his life. “The whole scope of my life has completely been being on this show. I met my wife on this show, I bought my first home because of this show. I bought my first car because of this show. I lost my mother throughout this show. I lost my sister. They are my family. They are the people that I have spent the better part of my adulthood with,” he also told Us.

So, who is Joe Minoso’s wife and what does she do now? Keep reading to find out. Plus, see photos of their Chicago-themed wedding which involved three Chicago Fire stars in the ceremony.

Who is Joe Minoso’s wife?

Who is Joe Minoso’s wife? Chicago Fire’s Joe Minoso is married to Caitlin Murphy Miles. Minoso met Miles when she was working as a makeup artist in Season 2 of Chicago Fire, which aired from 2013 to 2014. Two years later, the couple tied the knot on October 16, 2016, and snapped iconic wedding photos in front of the Chicago Fire Department.

“OK.. honestly you tell me. How do I NOT Marry this woman! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO MADE EVERY MOMENT OF THIS DAY EXCEPTIONAL. Now on to fun part.. HONEYMOON!,” he captioned the Instagram photo along with tags like #loveofmylife and #ilovemylife.

Minoso described his Chicago-themed wedding to Steve Harvey on his talk show, according to a clip shared by the Chicago Tribune. “We wanted to give a little shoutout to Chicago, so we wanted to do like a 1920s kind of speakeasy thing,” Minoso explained. “And so when people walked in, they had to give like a password that we gave everybody. And it was all like really darkly lit.”

He continued: “All of the tables were named after speakeasies in Chicago from back in the day. So yeah, we did it up. And of course, how can you not take a picture in front of a firehouse door? You know, with Chicago Fire and all.”

The actor revealed to The Jam TV Show in March 2018 that their wedding officiant was none other than his Chicago Fire co-star Christian Stolte, who was given free rein during the ceremony. “So we had no idea of what to expect of our own wedding,” the actor said, adding that his castmates Miranda Rae Mayo and Jesse Spencer also played string instruments during the wedding.

In November 2022, his wife founded Willow & Birch, a wellness boutique and paramedical tattoo studio based in East Dundee, Illinois. Minoso is a huge supporter of Caitlin’s company and frequently shares updates on Instagram.

“I said it before and I will say it again! My wife is INCREDIBLE!! I am constantly moved by her beautiful work and the impact it has on her clients,” he wrote in an Instagram post displaying her paramedic tattoo work. In June 2017, he also shared photos of the inside of his wife’s Chicago shop.

Chicago Fire is available to stream on Peacock.

