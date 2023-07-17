Lainey Wilson Reveals That She Hasn’t Met This Major Yellowstone Star Amid Season 5 Drama

Credit: Getty images

Country singer Lainey Wilson is talking all things Yellowstone as the second part of the fifth season hangs in limbo because of the Hollywood strikes. See what the “Heart Like a Truck” singer said about the Kevin Costner Yellowstone drama and if she’ll come back as Abby for show’s final episodes.

Yellowstone is the Paramount Network’s widely successful neo-Western drama that focuses on the Dutton family, who own and operate Montana’s Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The TV series premiered in 2018 and features Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the six-generation patriarch of the Dutton family. The show follows John, his family members and ranchers as they protect the Yellowstone ranch from those attempting to take their land.

The Louisiana country singer and songwriter made her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone. We first met Abby – the rising country singer and Ryan (Ian Bohen)’s love interest – in the Season 5 premiere, “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” at the Governor’s inaugural bash. Wilson’s music was used on the show’s soundtrack several times before Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan approached the country star and asked her to be involved onscreen too.

In a July 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, Wilson talked about how she thinks Yellowstone will end and whether Abby will appear again before the series finale. “When it comes to how it’s going end, I don’t know. I need to call Taylor Sheridan,” she admitted. “Fingers crossed that before it does end, hopefully I get to be back on the show again. I mean, the good news is they haven’t took me to the train station yet.” (The train station refers to a character getting killed off in the show.)

Variety reported on May 5, 2023, that Yellowstone was ending after Season 5, and the remaining episodes of Season 5, part 2, will be released this November. Instead, the show will be replaced with a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey, which will air on the Paramount Network and Paramount+ in December 2023. (However, both releases could be pushed to 2024 or later due to the ongoing writers and actors strike in Hollywood).

As for John Dutton’s fate on the show, Wilson said that she wasn’t sure what was in store for Costner, who is currently going through a very public, nasty divorce with his wife Christine Baumgartner. “Oh, Lord, I don’t even know, to be honest,” Wilson said in the interview. “I hadn’t even [gotten] to meet Kevin Costner even on the set, but I’ve heard that he’s just an incredible dude, so I don’t know.”

She continued: “I have a good feeling that Tayler Sheridan is such an incredible writer and storyteller that no matter which way it goes, he’s going to do it justice and he’s going to do it right and I think he’s got a lot of incredible ideas. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Sheridan opened up about the allegations against Costner in a lengthy interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did,” Sheridan explained.

As for previous reports that Costner delayed Season 5 filming because of his limited shooting availability, Sheridan stated he doesn’t dictate the schedule. “I don’t determine when things start filming. I don’t determine when things air. Those decisions are made by people way above me,” he clarified. THR reported that there were ongoing conversations to convince Costner to film a few scenes to wrap up his character, but the scripts were not yet completed. Meanwhile, the latest report from Insider on July 5, 2023, found that Costner cut ties with Yellowstone and is “no longer under contract” for the hit Paramount show.

In the Fox News Digital interview, Wilson also touched on her thoughts about Yellowstone ending for good and how the Western show has impacted country music overall.

“If it was up to me, it’d go on and on and on and on and on. I love me some Yellowstone,” she said, adding, “I love what they’ve done for the Western way of life. I love what they’ve done for country music. I think it was really perfect timing for me and what I do, too, because it’s kind of like they might make country music cool again.”

“I’m not saying that it wasn’t. I mean, it’s always been cool to me,” she clarified. “But if you get on TikTok, you see all the kids wearing cowboy hats and listening to country music and it’s kind of become more of a pop culture thing, which is really neat to see because, I mean, that’s the way of life that I grew up with.”

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.