Credit: Giacinta Pace/NBC NewsWire/Getty Images

Sheesh. It’s getting so that we don’t even want to flip on the ol’ computer in the morning for fear of what the bad news of the day will be. The latest? One Life to Live alum Bronwen Booth passed away on April 24 at the age of 59, Soaps in Depth reports.

Fans of the much-missed soap, which just turned 55 (our photo-filled tribute here), will remember the actress as Andy Harrison, the spunky sister of Joe Lando’s Jake and James DePaiva’s Max. After three years, the character was written off in 1991 with love interest Hunter Guthrie (Leonard Stabb) to pursue her dream of becoming a filmmaker. A few years after that, the role was recast, with Andy returning to Llanview as a cop.

Credit: David Howells/Corbis/Getty Images

Booth, who had been battling ampullary cancer, “felt the love around her to the last moment,” wrote Michelle Covello, who organized a GoFundMe to support the actress in her hour of need. “Her husband, Nick [Miscusi], was with her holding her hand, talking to her and supporting her through her transition.”

“Bronwen and I believe that our life force, the energy, the soul, whatever you want to call it, is like all energy, it is transformed from one type to another and is never created or destroyed,” said Miscusi (pictured with his wife above). “The love you have all shared with Bronwen throughout her life has already been transformed by you into the most stunning acts of kindness one could imagine.

“In her human form, Bronwen had limitations of time and space,” he continued. “Not anymore. As we collectively carry her love into the world, may it give us all a clarity of purpose, a passion for empathy and the grace and joy of a life well-lived.”

