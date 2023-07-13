Credit: Getty Images

It’s happening. Hollywood’s writers and actors are officially on strike. How does the SAG-AFTRA strike affect One Chicago? Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med actors are ceasing union work and are heading to the picket lines – following the writers who are already on strike – to protest for better compensation, AI regulation and more. See what they’re saying on social media below.

On July 13, 2023, the national board of the Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA’s approved to strike. The union represents 160,000 television and movie actors. During the strike, actors are not allowed to promote their respective films and shows, attend press junkets, premieres and more. The actors strike comes two months after the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) began striking on May 2, 2023. The demands requested by the actors and writers are similar: They want better compensation for TV shows and movies (especially for those projects on streaming platforms), residual payments for their work and regulations on artificial intelligence.

So, how will the One Chicago shows be affected by the writers and actors guild strikes? It’s very likely that the shows’ upcoming seasons – which were originally slated to premiere this fall – will get pushed to early or mid-2024. That means we’re going to have to sit on those One Chicago cliffhangers for much longer than we anticipated. Do Mouch and Ruzek survive their gunshot wounds? Does Brett say yes to Casey’s engagement proposal? We might not get answers to these burning questions for a long time.

Additionally, upcoming seasons could be cut due because of decreased production times. We’re talking shorter seasons of your favorite One Chicago shows, which typically range from 16 to 24 episodes. (For example, when the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs, Friday Night Lights and more all experienced episode cuts as a result, according to Movie Web).

On May 17, 2023, 14 East Magazine reported that WGA members behind Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med picketed outside the NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois. The reporter covering the story tweeted that strikers were chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Charles Andrew Gardner, the president of the local SAG-AFTRA in Chicago (who also acted in an episode of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, according to his IMBb page), told the magazine that the actor’s union (which authorized its strike in June 2023), came to picket in solidarity.

“We’re one industry, we’re one organization, even though we represent different sections of the organization, of the industry. If we don’t stand in solidarity, then it’s easier for all of us to fall apart,” Gardner said.

Your favorite One Chicago stars are speaking out on social media and are headed to picket lines. See what the actors from Fire, P.D. and Med are saying below.

Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)

In May 2023, before the actors union went on strike, Chicago Med lead Nick Gehlfuss was pictured at the picket line in Chicago supporting the WGA strike. He carried a sign that read: “SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA.” SAG-AFTRA wrote in the Twitter post: “Chi-town! #sagaftramembers Nick Gehlfuss, Courtney Rioux, Rusty Schwimmer, Bobcat Goldthwait and Tim Kazurinsky, SAG-AFTRA Chicago Local President Charles Andrew Gardner, and director and producer Lilly Wachowski were among the hundreds of picketers on the #WGAstrike line today.”

Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.)

Actress Sophia Bush, who appeared in Chicago P.D. Seasons 1 through 4, posted a series of Instagram stories on July 13, 2023, about the SAG-AFTRA strike. One of the photos she shared was Jessica Bennett’s post that says, “Hey @sagaftra Give them Hell.” According to Bennett’s Instagram bio, she is a stunt professional, filmmaker, and intimacy coordinator.

Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire)

Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae reshared a post to her Instagram story that she first wrote on Threads (the new social media app). “So… We strikin yet?” she said.­­ In a separate Instagram story, the actress penned: “To the creators: Be conscious about what you feed your soul daily but especially during these types of times. And I gentle remind you to be very intentional about where you place your energy and what you allow to have your energy. The same people who don’t want to fairly compensate and protect you do not deserve your worry or your joy.”

Dominic Rains (Chicago Med)

Dominic Rains from Chicago Med also posted his thoughts about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes on his Instagram story. He reshared Boots Riley’s Instagram post that highlighted an excerpt from the widely-circulated Deadline article, which included interviews with anonymous studio executives stating that Hollywood studios want to wait to resume talks in October 2023. Rains circled this specific passage in Deadline journalist Dominic Patten’s piece:

“To do so, the studios and the AMPTP believe that by October most writers will be running out of money after five months on the picket lines and no work. ‘The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses,” a studio executive told Deadline. Acknowledging the cold-as-ice approach, several other sources reiterated the statement. One insider called it “a cruel but necessary evil.”

Rains wrote in response: “Read below. The AMPTP wants to financially break WGA members, They want to cripple them, They want to impose an existential threat within our communities, Backed by Wall Street and their shareholders, until we accept the pennies of the billions creatives make for them. This is corporate greed. This is arrogance and miserliness at its peak.”

Steven Weber (Chicago Med)

Steven Weber from Chicago Med shared a long statement about the strike to his Instagram, which was reposted by some of his Chicago Med costars. “The writers ain’t asking for the moon. The actors aren’t, either. They want to earn a living so they can produce the shows and films the world loves.” He continued: “This ain’t about the superstars who make zillions. It’s about the rank and file, the up-and-comers, the passionate creators.”

Read Weber’s full statement below:

Jessy Schram (Chicago Med)

Chicago Med’s Jessy Schram reposted Weber’s Instagram post to her story.

Daniel Kyri (Chicago Fire)

Daniel Kyri, who stars in Chicago Fire, wrote “Buckle up buttercup,” on his Instagram story in response to Deadline Instagram’s post that shared the news that SAG-AFTRA’s national board voted unanimously to strike.

S. Epatha Merkserson (Chicago Med)

Another Chicago Med star, S. Epatha Merkserson, posted a photo that the strike authorization was approved.

Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med)

Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta shared multiple videos to her Instagram story which showed her watching SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher give a speech on July 13, 2023. Our sister site Variety transcribed the full speech. In it, Drescher announced the union’s plans to strike.

Chicago Fire, P.D. and Med are available to stream on Peacock.

