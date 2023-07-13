Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC screenshot

Well, it’s just about official. The 11th hour deal between SAG-AFTRA and the studios never miraculously materialized, and once they vote on it, actors are set to strike. Much of Hollywood was already shut down after the writers walked out, but with this latest development virtually the entirety of it will be shuttered as actors won’t even be working on shows and films that had already been written.

There’s no word on how long this could drag on, but the last actor’s strike in 1980 lasted three months and the writer’s strike has already been going on for two, with the studios reportedly having little desire to blink.

Television is about to once again become dominated by reality television, game shows and news programs. While streaming services likely have a number of shows finished to trot out as needed, if this drags on long enough, pretty much everything will stop. Everything, that is, except for daytime.

Thanks to operating under a different code, daytime actors are a part of SAG-AFTRA who will continue to work through the strike, and we already know that they’re going forward through the writer’s strike as well. That means that just about the only scripted television that’ll remain through this will be soap operas. And that could be a saving grace in all of this.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Reality TV may be popular, but when that’s all that’s left, folks are bound to get tired of it. It just doesn’t provide the same escape as scripted television. That’s why the networks are likely also going to rely on reruns of their scripted programming to fill their primetime slots. And that’s all well and good, but why not shake things up a little and rerun the soaps in the primetime slots as well? That’s daily programming that’s already being produced that can provide uninterrupted new stories for new eyes.

And that last part could end up being a huge boon for soaps if it brings in a new chunk of audience that sticks around after the strikes end and programming goes back to normal. Surely networks wouldn’t be averse to more viewers and greater long-term profitability for their daytime lineups.

Of course, the one caveat is Days of Our Lives, which is no longer on NBC and can only be streamed and viewed at any time on Peacock. But that, too, could be great for them if the stream of new television from both NBC and Peacock itself ends up drying up.

Either way, come strike or high water, soap operas aren’t going anywhere and even if the networks don’t capitalize on this, there could still be viewers out there hungry for new television who decide to check them out for the first time. And as far as silver linings go in all of this, we’ll take it!

