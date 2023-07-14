Heartbreaking Losses Have Us Turning for Comfort to the Golden Age of Daytime — and Vintage Photos That Bring Back to Life Love in the Afternoon
Where is SOAPnet when we need it most?
If you’re like us, you’ve spent a lot of time of late searching YouTube for clips from the Golden Age of soaps. Sadly, much of our reminiscing has been propelled by the grief we’ve felt upon losing forever such beloved actors as General Hospital‘s Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie) and Andrea Evans, who brought us such joy whether playing One Life to Live‘s Tina, Bold & Beautiful‘s Tawny or Passions‘ Rebecca.
Close your eyes and upon reading the words “love in the afternoon,” you can probably hear the orchestral swelling of the music which gave us shivers, because we knew it was cuing up a preview of what would soon be unfolding on the soaps we couldn’t get enough of. (Too young to remember the iconic advertising campaign — or simply want to relive it? Check out the video below.)
If we’re being honest, we’ll admit that today’s storylines often leave us feeling that same sense of longing for the past. Spend any time on social media, and you’ll almost immediately come across people saying that today’s soaps can’t hold a candle to those which we’ve lost.
And oh, how many shows we’ve lost! All My Children. Guiding Light. Another World. One Life to Live. As the World Turns. Loving. The Edge of Night. The list is endless, the recollection of each providing unforgettable memories even as we feel a pang in our hearts, the losses — whether of actors or entire shows — as fresh as it was the day each left us.
Luke and Laura’s wedding. Bianca’s coming out. Lily and Holden’s romance. Martimmys. Princess Laila of Morocco. San Cristobel. Ashley’s abortion. We don’t even need to give the characters last names or identify the shows on which their stories unfolded. As the kids say, “if you know, you know.”
They may be gone, but they’ll never be forgotten… not as long as we’re around to keep the memories alive. So join us now as we walk down Memory Lane to revisit the hey day of ABC’s Love In the Afternoon line-up, featuring photos — many rarely seen — of the storylines that will live in our hearts forever. And don’t be surprised if along the way, you see actors familiar to even non ABC viewers, from a pre-Young & Restless Peter Bergman (Jack) and Susan Walters (Diane) to a pre-Breaking Bad Bryan Cranston!
Ready to relive some of daytime’s most unforgettable moments? Then hum the Love in The Afternoon theme and dive into the gallery below!