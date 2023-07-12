Chicago Med Cast Member Nominated For Emmy in Surprise Decision by Voters
Congratulations are in order! Oliver Platt was nominated for an Emmy — but it wasn’t for the show fans may think.
Platt — who is best known among One Chicago fans for playing Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med — was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on July 12, 2023, in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski in Season 1 of The Bear on FX.
Platt, who also reprised his role in The Bear Season 2, played the uncle of main character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother’s failing restaurant, which Cicero is a major investor in.
Other actors nominated in the same category as Platt include his Bear co-star, Jon Bernthal; Luke Kirby for Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Nathan Lane for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building; Pedro Pascal for NBC’s Saturday Night Live; and Sam Richardson for Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso.
The Bear is Platt fourth’s Primetime Emmy nomination and his first for a comedy series. He earned his first Primetime Emmy nomination in 2001 for his performance as Oliver Babish in NBC’s The West Wing, for which he was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category His second and third nominations were in 2005 and 2006 for his performance as Russell Tupper in Showtime’s Huff, for which he was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
Platt was among this year’s surprise Emmy nominations. Before the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced, Variety listed him at number 13 on their prediction list of actors most likely to be nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category. Goldderby ranked Platt as number eight on their odds list.
While Platt hasn’t posted about his 2023 Emmy nomination at the time of writing, he did share two Instagram posts about The Bear after Season 2’s premiere in June 2023. “Pitch me the stupidest f—in business idea you can possibly think of and we’ll be great pals,” he captioned an Instagram post of his Bear character on June 30, 2023.
A day before his Emmy nomination was announced, Platt shared an Instagram post of him and Abby Elliott, who plays his niece Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, on the set of the series. “Who’s got Uncle Jimmy’s number?” Platt captioned the post. Elliott commented a heart emoji on the post, while The Bear‘s official Instagram wrote, “yo, love this duo.”
Along with the Emmys, Platt has also been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture category for the movie Frost/Nixon in 2008; a Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actor – Television category for Huff in 2005; and another Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for the miniseries The Bronx Is Burning in 2007.
Platt also isn’t the only Emmy-nominated cast member of Chicago Med. S. Epatha Merkerson — who has played Chief of Patient and Medical Services Sharon Goodwin since Season 1 of Chicago Med — has won one Primetime Emmy. She won her Emmy in 2005 in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie category for the TV film Lackawanna Blues.
