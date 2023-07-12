1 / 11 <p>One Chicago fans have followed their love lives on screen, but who is the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/chicago-med-cast-children/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago Med</em> cast dating</a> and married to in real life? Two doctors are married to each other off screen. </p> <p><em><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-med/" target="_blank">Chicago Med</a></em> is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/law-order-svu/" target="_blank"><em>Law & Order</em></a> and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/fbi/" target="_blank"><em>FBI</em></a> franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-fire/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago Fire</em></a> and <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/chicago-p-d/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago P.D.</em></a></p> <p>Since its premiere, One Chicago fans have followed dozens of relationships from Gaffney’s doctors and nurses. But what about the love lives of the actors off screen? Read on for who the <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/chicago-med-cast-children/" target="_blank"><em>Chicago Med</em> cast is dating</a> and married to in real life.</p>

2 / 11 <p>Brian Tee — who starred as Dr. Ethan Choi from Season 1 to Season 8 of Chicago Med — is married to actress Mirelly Taylor. They have one child together, a daughter named Madelyn Skyler Takata, who was born in 2015. </p> <p>Like Tee, Taylor is also an actor. According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0652608/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, Taylor has starred in shows like <em>Power Book IV: Force, Seal Team </em>and<em> Lost, CSI: NY. </em>Tee and Tayor also starred together in the 2017 movie, <em>Unspoken: Diary of an Assassin</em>, in which Tee played the lead. </p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://eeriedigest.com/2010/08/interview-with-actress-mirelly-taylor/" target="_blank"><em>Eerie Digest</em></a> in 2010, Taylor called Tee her “soul mate” and revealed that the two met earlier that year. “I’ve kept a good balance between my career and my personal life. I just met my soul mate, Brian Tee, who is the kindest and most genuine person. He inspires me and supports me daily,” she said. “We laugh. We take time for ourselves outside of our careers. That wouldn’t have happened if I had only been concentrating on my career.” </p> <p>She continued, “I’ve now opened myself up to a whole new me I’ve never known before because I’ve allowed this amazing man into my heart. My work will elevate nd my career no doubt will soar because I’ve decided my life is not just about me anymore. It’s bout us. And when that consciousness enters into my work undoubtedly I will have levels I didn’t know existed.”</p>

3 / 11 <p>Colin Donnell — who played Dr. Connor Rhodes from Season 1 to Season 5 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — is married to actress and his former <em>Chicago Med</em> co-star, Patti Murin. (Murin played Dr. Nina Shore from Season 1 to Season 4 of <em>Chicago Med</em>.) </p> <p>Like Donnell, Murin is also an actor. They started dating in 2013 after starring together in Shakespeare in the Park’s <em>Love Labour’s Lost</em> musical in New York City. They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cecily Philips Donnell, in 2020. Their second child, a daughter named Lorelai Grace Donnell, was born in 2023. </p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://playbill.com/article/a-fine-showmance-loves-labours-lost-co-stars-colin-donnell-and-patti-murin-com-325772" target="_blank"><em>Playbill</em></a> in 2014, Donnell and Murin revealed that they had known ech other for eight years before they started dating. “We’ve actually known each other for about eight years. We met through a mutual friend,” Donnell said. Murin added, “Patrick Garrigan, who I went to college with many moons ago… We met at one of Patrick’s birthday parties and became friends, because at that point we lived like six blocks away from each other and we just kind of kept in touch over the years. We weren’t best of friends or anything, but it was always nice to see him when we would run into each other.” </p> <p>Murin and Donnell revealed that their relationship didn’t become romantic until a couple nights before rehearsals started for Love Labour’s Lost, when Murin invited Donnell to a party and they kissed. “She may have kissed me in the hallway,” Donnell said. Murin continued, “We were literally starting rehearsals two days later, and I was like, ‘What did I just do? I do not want a boyfriend right now,’ and I’d known him for so long. Everyone was always like, ‘Colin is so good looking, he’s so hot… And I was like, ‘Really? I just don’t see it.’ And then when I went back into my apartment that night my best friend was still there and I was like, ‘I see it now. I get it.'”</p> <p>In an interview with <em><a href="https://people.com/tv/why-colin-donnell-wife-patti-murin-have-yet-play-onscreen-love-interests/" target="_blank">People</a></em> in 2021, Donnell and Murin explained why they had yet to play love interests. “You know surprisingly, it actually doesn’t really happen all that often in theater or TV,” Donnell said. “It just hasn’t worked out that way.” Murin added, “It’s nice that people like to have us both around at the same time. But they don’t necessarily need to cast us [as love interests]. Honestly it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it’s either he’s working or I’m working. So it’s sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we’re not spending 24/7 together constantly, giving each other a chance to be sick of each other.”</p> <p> </p>

4 / 11 <p>Marlyne Barrett — who has played nurse Maggie Lockwood since Season 1 of Chicago Med — is married to pastor Gavin Barrett. They have two children together, twin sons Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya, who were born in 2021. </p> <p>Gavin is the co-founder of Zion Sixty One, a church podcast he launched in 2015, according to his Linkedin. “Leading people to experience the full measure of God’s predestine will for their Life,” his <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/gavin-barrett-10970358" target="_blank">Linkedin</a> reads. Before that, Gavin was a Senior Pastor at Modern Day Saints. Prior to his career as a pastor, Gavin worked as a personal trainer. He was a Director at LA Fitness from 2012 to 2013. He also launched his own fitness company, Nephilim Personal Trainer, and worked as the a fitness and nutrition consultant from 2007 to 2012. Gavin also posts sermons and religious quotes on his <a href="https://www.instagram.com/gavinwilliambarrett/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram</a>. </p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://people.com/health/chicago-meds-marlyne-barrett-has-cancer/#:~:text=%22I'm%20an%20extremely%20private,her%20husband%2C%20pastor%20Gavin%20Barrett." target="_blank"><em>People</em></a> in 2022, Marlyne, who was diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer earlier that year, revealed that she “fell” into her “husband’s arms” when the doctors first told her about the diagnosis. “The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood,” said Marlyne, who has no history of uterine or ovarian cancer. “I didn’t believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, ‘Oh my word.’ The first questions were, ‘Am I going to live?’ I just fell into my husband’s arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it.”</p>

5 / 11 <p>Nick Gehlfuss — who played Dr. Will Halstead from Season 1 to Season 8 of Chicago Med — is married to his wife, Lilian Matsuda. They share one child who was born in 2021. </p> <p>Gehlfuss and Matsuda married in his home state of Ohio in 2013. In an interview with <a href="https://people.com/tv/nick-gehlfuss-marries-lilian-matsuda/" target="_blank"><em>People</em></a> at the time, Gehlfuss revealed that he wante to invite more of his <em>Chicago Med</em> co-stars to his wedding but couldn’t. “I wanted to invite a lot of my cast mates, but, because we’re a franchise, I would have had to invite the entire Chicago franchise. I started on<em> P.D.</em> and I went to <em>Fire</em>, and now with <em>Justice</em>, it would have been crazy,” Gehlfuss said. “It rained that day in the morning, which is good luck. And then it was perfect after that. And it was on Friday the 13th, and the next day it dropped twenty degrees and then Sunday, blizzard, snowing on the way here.”</p> <p>Gehlfuss, who gave Matsuda pearl earrings for their wedding, also revealed that the two planned to go Japan for their honeymoon. “Besides the one we’re having right now, we’re going to go to Japan probably at some point,” he said.</p> <p>After Gehlfuss left <em>Chicago Med</em>, Matsuda shared an <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Cspr29Otsc_/?img_index=4" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post in honor of his time in the One Chicago franchise. Congrats to you ❤️ we moved across the country for this job eight years ago, and it has been a wild ride. You work so hard. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being you. Love you so much @nickgehlfuss,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of him on set.</p>

6 / 11 <p>Oliver Platt — who has played Dr. Daniel Charles since Season 1 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — is married to producer, Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell. They have three children together: a daughter named Lily, who was born in 1995; a son named George, who was born in 1997; and a daughte named Clare, who was born in 1999. </p> <p>Platt and Campbell married in Kittrey Point, Maine, in 1992, according to<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1992/09/13/style/weddings-camilla-campbell-oliver-platt.html" target="_blank"><em> The New York Times</em></a>. According to her <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1431263/" target="_blank">IMDb</a>, Campbell worked as an executive producer on series like<em> Tell Me Everything</em>, <em>The Windsors, Zomboat!</em> and <em>Prime Suspect: Tennison</em>. </p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://tulsaworld.com/archive/swimming-with-the-crocs/article_f33950d1-a8bd-564f-8772-90405923a4c9.html" target="_blank"><em>Tulsa World</em></a> in 2003, Platt opened up about about the artistic sacrifices he had to make in his career so he could support his family financially. “The financial rewards are just not as attractive. When you have a family, you have to think about those things,” he said. </p>

7 / 11 <p>S. Epatha Merkerson — who has played Chief of Patient and Medical Services Sharon Goodwin since Season 1 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — was married to her ex-husband, Toussaint L. Jones, from 1994 to 2006. They divorced three year before Merkerson left <em>Law & Order</em>, on which she played Lieutenant Anita Van Buren from Season 4 to Season 20. </p>

8 / 11 <p>Steven Weber — who has played Dr. Dean Archer since Season 6 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — was married to his first wife, actress Finn Carter, from 1985 to 1992. He got engaged to his second wife, MTV News chief Juliette Hohnen, in 1995. They married in July of that year at Highclere Castle in Berkshire, England. </p> <p>Weber and Hohnen have two children: a son named Jack Alexander, who was born in 2001, and a son named Alfie was born in 2003. Weber and Hohnen divorced in 2013 after 18 years of marriage. </p>

9 / 11 <p>Torrey DeVitto — who played Natalie Manning from Season 1 to Season 7 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — was married to her first husband, ator Paul Wesley, from 2011 to 2013. They met and starred dating after starring together in the 2007 film, <em>Killer Movie</em>. They also starred together on <em>The Vampire Diaries</em> from 2012 to 2013. </p> <p>A representative for Wesley confirmed his divorce from DeVitto in a statement to <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/paul-wesley-and-torrey-devitto-to-divorce/"><em>People</em></a> in 2013. The couple “have decided to amicably split. They will continue to remain good friends,” the statement read.</p> <p>After her divorce from Wesley, DeVitto dated comedian Rick Glassman from 2014 to 2016. She also dated actor Jesse Lee Soffer — who played Jay Halstead on <em>Chicago P.D.</em> — from 2018 to 2019. DeVitto went on to date Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to 2023. </p>

10 / 11 <p>Yaya DaCosta — who played nurse April Sexton from Season 1 to 6 of <em>Chicago Med</em> — dated director Joshua Bee Alafia, from 2012 to 2015. They have one child together, a son named Sankara, who was born in 2013.</p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2016/05/yaya-dacosta-americas-next-top-model-nice-guys-chicago-med" target="_blank"><em>Complex</em></a> in 2016, DaCosta revealed that she and Alafia had never officially married despite rumors he was he husband. “You get to read that you were divorced a second time when you were never married in the first place!” she said.</p> <p>She continued, “We had a relationship and a beautiful child came out of that, but it’s really interesting to see how much more power strangers have over your narrative on the internet. I called Wikipedia and tried to correct it and they said, ‘No, some article said—’ and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, this is me talking right here!’ I’ve just made it my practice to kind of ignore it because if I worry too much about what other people say, then I wouldn’t be able to spend the energy necessary on what I’ve been doing.”</p>