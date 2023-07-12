Credit: Soaps.com

Hallmark and former Guiding Light actress Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about her past. The 42-year-old revealed that she was in a cult for 10 years and that she’s planning to pen a book about it. Here’s what she’s said about the experience in her latest podcast episode.

On the July 10, 2023, episode of her Drama Queens podcast – which she co-hosts with her One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush (Chicago P.D.) and Hilarie Burton – the Hallmark regular shared that she was in a cult for ten years. She also revealed that she is working on a tell-all book about her time in the cult to help others.

“I would love to write about my experience, you know, I was in a cult for 10 years,” the former Guiding Light actress shared. “That would be a really valuable experience to write about, and the recovery — you know, 10 years of recovery after that. So there’s a lot to tell.” She admitted that she’s already written some pieces, but that her “ADHD has made it really difficult over the years” to finish it.

She added that she’s been feeling the “pressure” to get the story right. “The pressure of getting it right and everything having to be exactly real and all the people that are involved, and also I don’t know how much I can say because there are still people and legal things in place that make it more complicated for the timing of that,” she explained.

Although Joy Lenz didn’t name the cult in the podcast, the One Tree Hill star previously called the Mosaic Church the “textbook 101 of cults” in an Instagram post in May 2021. “I went to Mosaic on and off for 2 years. The level of control displayed, particularly by McManus was deeply characteristic to me of a high-demand group and was disturbing to me and to many other people who have left Mosaic for that very reason,” the actress alleged. “The hierarchy in this ‘church’, the level of abuse that I’ve consistently heard goes on behind the scenes and how everything centers around the Leader is textbook 101 of cults.”

The actress was also publicly asked to join the NXIVM cult led by convicted leader Keith Raniere. Smallville actress Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty and is currently serving prison time for her involvement in the cult, asked Joy Lenz on Twitter to join the “woman’s movement.” According to Entertainment Tonight, Reddit users saved Joy Lenz’s alleged response to the tweet. “Sorry love, was already in a cult once. But LMK when you’re on the other side and we’ll talk,” Joy Lenz reportedly responded.

@BethanyJoyLenz you would love this woman’s movement I’m a part of. Love to tell you about it, DM me if you want! <3 https://t.co/KUkvvdcWVS — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) April 21, 2016

If you remember, Joy Lenz was part of the very popular couple, Michelle and Danny, on Guiding Light. She starred as Michelle Bauer from 1998 to 2000 after taking over the role from actress Rebecca Budig. (When she was 17, she played the teenage clone of Reva Shayne on Guiding Light for nine episodes, which earned rave reviews from fans. As a result, the show decided to recast her as Michelle). It’s unknown whether Joy Lenz was part of the cult while acting on the soap opera.

A fan favorite on the Hallmark channel, Lenz has starred in many movies for the network, from Five Star Christmas and Bottled with Love to Just My Type to A Valentine’s Match. Joy Lenz’s other notable TV projects include her teen role as Haley James Scott on the CW drama One Tree Hill. She’s also recognized as a solo artist and is part of the band Everly.

In 2017, Joy Lenz, as well as her One Tree Hill costars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and 15 other women who worked on the series, released a joint letter to “stand together in support” of their former colleague, writer Audrey Wauchope, who accused OTH creator Mark Schwahn of sexual harassment. Joy Lenz, Bush and Burton continue to remain vocal about the allegations against their former boss on their podcast.

