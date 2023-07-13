Andrea Evans’ One Life to Live Monster-in-Law Pays a Heartfelt Tribute to Her Dear Co-Star: ‘This Is Just So Horribly Painful’
One Life to Live‘s Tina Lord was, as virtually any of her fellow Llanview folks would likely tell you, tough to love. Vain, selfish, manipulative and greedy, Tina was one of a kind. The fans, though, couldn’t get enough — and neither could Cord! Maria Roberts was another matter, but what else would we expect from Tina’s mother-in-law!
Well, we probably wouldn’t have expected the lengths she’d go to to keep Tina away from Cord, but hey, a mother’s got to poison who a mother’s got to poison.
Off-screen, of course, was another matter, as we’ve seen by all those in daytime who’ve paid tribute to Andrea Evans after her passing on July 9 at just 66. Sweet and kind, Evans was as far from her One Life to Live character as she could get. And really, the likability that she brought to Tina was a huge reason why the gold-digger became such a fan-favorite fixture in Llanview.
And though they hadn’t worked together on One Life to Live for close to four decades, Maria’s portrayer BarBara Luna shared in a Facebook post that she was devastated by news of her friend’s passing.
“At this moment am unable to fathom the passing of Andrea Evans,” Luna wrote. “I’m completely overwhelmed with sadness… Gosh, this is just so horribly painful. My deepest condolences to husband Steve and daughter Kylie. R.I.P., dear Andrea.”
It’s clear that Evans is someone who will be remembered with love and respect by all who worked with her, knew her and watched her. We suppose that in the end, there’s not a whole lot more we can ask for in life.
