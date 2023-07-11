Credit: Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Queen of Hallmark is also… the Queen of Target? Hallmark star Lacey Chabert posted her Target run and it looks a whole lot like our shopping cart after visiting our local store. Check out Lacey Chabert’s favorite baskets from Target below (which you’ll want displayed in your home ASAP).

The 40-year-old actress shared photos from her Target shopping trip on her Instagram story, according to CinemaBlend. In her cart overflowing with storage supplies, she bought an organizer’s dream: plastic bins and white coiled baskets with tan handles. “I’m just going in to grab one thing,” she joked in her Instagram story. “Every.Single.Time.” We feel you Lacey, we feel you.

Target sells two versions of the decorative white baskets pictured in Chabert’s Instagram story: a 13-inch basket with an oval base and a 13-inch basket with a square base. See the two highly-rated products below, then purchase them to transform your living space into a clutter-free haven.

Brightroom 13-Inch Decorative Coiled Rope Basket

Perfect for storing items from board games and toys to throw blankets, this versatile coiled rope basket will add instant style to your space. Tuck it into a shelf or have it on full display for your guests to see. You’ll also appreciate the functional and good-looking carrying handles so you can easily transport the baskets around your home. Oh, and this basket has more than 500 five-star reviews. Purchasers especially love the quality for the price. “My house is full of these baskets,” one buyer said. “Please don’t stop making these!”

Brightroom 13″ Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket Small White

With a square base, this smaller version of the 13-inch coiled rope basket is ideal for storing smaller items, including office supplies and laundry necessities like laundry detergent, stain remover and dryer sheets. We could equally picture using this functional basket in a child’s room – or your closet – to store any essentials, from haircare to undergarments. Not to mention the white and tan color combo will make your space feel modern and inviting. This version is also top-rated by reviewers. “These are my favorite baskets. They look so good anywhere you put them. The many sizes are convenient and they have held up well for our use,” one purchaser wrote. “I use them often for gift baskets as well.” We love the versatility.

Perhaps Chabert used the baskets to help organize her family or her daughter’s belongings. She has one child with her husband David Nehdar. Julia Mimi Bella, who is now six years old, was born on September 1, 2016. For Julia’s sixth birthday, Chabert threw her daughter a “French Kitty” themed birthday party, and the Hallmark actress said that she ordered “everything Paris and Kitty themed I could find.” She also wrote in the Instagram post: “The best part of the day was seeing everyone together having a good time. It had been a while since we’d had a big party and we enjoyed making up for lost time. Lots of good memories were made.”

Chabert has also posted other Instagram pictures that reflect the Hallmark star’s family life at home. From partaking in Elf on the Shelf around the holidays to taking her daughter to see the Easter bunny, the former Mean Girls and Party of Five actress frequently shares content that we can all relate to.

With more than 30 films — from series like The Wedding Veil and Crossword Mysteries to classics like Elevator Girl and A Royal Christmas — Chabert is, by far, one of Hallmark Entertainment’s most popular actresses. In 2019, Chabert starred in the first installment of the Crossword Mysteries series, A Puzzle To Die For, alongside Brennan Elliott on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel. Her latest project was Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, which premiered on June 2, 2023, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Chabert recently announced that she’ll be reuniting with her Party of Five costar Scott Wolf for the 2023 Countdown to Christmas movie, A Merry Scottish Christmas, on Hallmark. She also teased a potential sequel to her beloved Christmas film, Haul Out the Holly, which is rumored to also air during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup this year.

For more on Lacey Chabert, check out our gallery below of every Lacey Chabert Hallmark movie, from The Wedding Veil to Crossword Mysteries.