Andrea Evans’ Daughter Shares Mom’s Final Moments: ‘We Held Hands Until the Very End’
Just as we were starting to reckon with the pain of having lost one of daytime’s brightest stars, a new wave hit when we read the heartbreaking words of Andrea Evans’ daughter, Kylie Rodriguez. In a statement released to our sister-site TVLine, the teen shared not only the lessons learned by her mother’s side, but what their final moments together were like.
“Today, I face an immeasurable loss,” wrote Rodriguez, “the passing of my beloved mother, Andrea Evans, after her courageous battle with cancer. At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depths of my sadness.
“My mom,” she continued, “was my best friend. her vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her. Throughout her fight with cancer, my mom displayed awe-inspiring strength. She faced each hurdle with grace and determination, cherishing every precious moment.Despite the pain and uncertainty, she taught me the invaluable lesson of finding joy, even in the darkest of times.
“We held hands until the very end. While I struggle to come to terms with her passing, I am profoundly grateful for the love and support we have received from family, friends and the community. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the healthcare professionals who cared for my mother throughout this incredibly challenging process. Although my mother’s physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure. The lessons she taught me about resilience, kindness and love will guide me through the difficult journey ahead.”
As we keep Rodriguez and her mom’s other loved ones in our hearts, take a moment to hear what some of the many, many people with whom Evans worked had to say about the unforgettable star.