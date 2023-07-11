Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt is best known for her role as Maddie Buckley in the first-responder drama 9-1-1. While the fan-favorite show is on hiatus for the summer, the actress is changing up her look! See the first photo of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s blonde hair below.

Hewitt, who usually rocks long Brunette locks, debuted a lighter hairstyle for the summertime. According to our sister site StyleCaster, the 9-1-1 star posted her new hairdo on her Instagram stories. “More length, more blonde, more fun,” she wrote, tagging her hairstylist Nikki Lee and extensions expert Seama Eftekhari at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles (the same team that does celebrities like Sarah Hyland, Cara Delevigne and Hilary Duff).

So, does this mean Maddie will go blonde too? Hewitt plays Maddie Buckley (formerly Maddie Kendall), the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley and a trained nurse and 911 operator who moves to Los Angeles, California. 9-1-1 follows the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California.

The show aired its first six seasons on FOX, but it was cancelled by the network and later picked up by ABC. Love Hewitt is expected to reprise her role as Maddie when the show shifts to ABC for Season 7. While under normal circumstances we could assume that Season 7 of 9-1-1 will premiere this fall, the writer’s strike (and looming actor’s strike) could delay the new season a few months (or even until 2024). On the bright side, Love Hewitt can enjoy her new hairstyle for a while before shooting starts back again. Or perhaps, the show will embrace Maddie’s blonde hair. After all, the last time we saw Maddie in the Season 6 finale she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chimney – which could call for celebratory highlights.

In her personal life, Hewitt is married to her former co-star Brian Hallisay. The pair first met on the NBC series Love Bites in 2011 and reunited one year later when they worked on Lifetime’s The Client List. In June 2023, Jennifer and Brian announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child. A week after the couple tied the knot on November 20, 2013, Jennifer gave birth to their daughter Autumn James Hallisay. Hewitt told People in September 2013 that she’s “always wanted to be a mom.” “I had a great relationship with mine. I’m ready to pass on to my child all the great love that my mom had for me.” Hewitt lost her mother to cancer in June 2012. “I got very lucky that even though I lost my mother, I lost her later in life, but it’s still had a profound effect on me,” the actress added.

Two years later in June 2015, Jennifer and Brian had their second child, Atticus James Hallisay. Hewitt told US Weekly in August 2018 that her son loves visiting her on the 9-1-1 set. “My son got to run around the lot, like, go into ‘New York,’ go up and down the stairs and take a picture in front of the police station, which he thought was super cool. So, they’re doing great. It’s just me who’s a sap in my trailer, like, ‘Why can’t I see my babies?’”

9-1-1 is available to stream on Hulu.

For more on 9-1-1, check out the gallery below to see the 9-1-1 cast salaries per episode, including Jennifer Love Hewitt.