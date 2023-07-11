Credit: Courtesy of Hallmark

For fans of Hallmark’s Haul Out the Holly, the movie’s lead actress is hinting at a sequel to the beloved Countdown to Christmas 2022 film. Will there be a Haul Out the Holly 2? Keep reading to learn everything we know.

Haul Out the Holly is the 2022 Hallmark Christmas movie that stars Lacey Chabert as Emily, a freelance copy editor. After she and her boyfriend break up, she heads back home for the holidays to learn that her parents (played by Peter Jacobson and Carrie Morgan) are moving to Florida. With her parents gone, Emily must pick up the holiday traditions enforced by the new HOA president Jared (Wes Brown), who happens to also be Emily’s childhood friend (and is now extremely good looking). It also stars Stephen Tobolowky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

Hallmark Channel’s Christmas programming has become a tradition for millions of viewers each year. Haul Out the Holly was the network’s second highest-rated movie in the 2022 Christmas season. It also marked Chabert’s 12th-holiday film and her first Hallmark comedy for the network. In an interview with TV Insider in November 2022, she explained the special cameo in the film, in which her character is seen watching Hallmark’s Christmas in Vienna, which stars Chabert’s frequent castmate Brennan Elliott.

“We’ve done nine Hallmark movies together and he’s a dear friend, so I was like, “If I reference anyone here, it has to be Brennan!” she said. As for what it was like filming in scorching hot weather in Utah, she added: “It was about 107 degrees. We were all bundled up and using every trick in the book to stay cool. But I’ve realized it’s not a Christmas movie unless you’re sweating in cashmere!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey)

The Chabert-led movie quickly became a fan favorite among Hallmark viewers. Chabert, who has been dubbed the new “Queen of Hallmark” following Candance Cameron Bure’s exit from the channel, has starred in 30+ Hallmark films over the last decade. She’s already slated to act opposite Scott Wolf in A Merry Scottish Christmas, which is set to air in Hallmark’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup.

So, will there be a Haul Out the Holly 2? Based on news reports and Chabert’s recent Instagram post, all signs are pointing to one answer.

Will there be a Haul Out the Holly 2 ?

Will there be a Haul Out the Holly 2? While Hallmark has not officially announced the sequel, we believe that Haul Out the Holly 2 is coming soon.

On Monday, July 10, Chabert shared an exciting update to her Instagram story. “If you enjoyed Haul Out The Holly, I highly recommend you tune in July 22 for an encore presentation and a VERY SPECIAL announcement!!” the actress wrote. Her story also included a clip of the first film and the sticker “I’m sooooo EXCITED!”

Rumors of a sequel started months ago. The Utah Background Acting Troupe posted on Facebook that they were looking for extras for Haul Out the Holly 2 from April 17 to May 5. The post also asked extras to wear winter casual clothing, hats, scarves, gloves, big coats, etc.

Additionally, Salt Lake City news station Fox13 reported that the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Board in Utah awarded film incentives to film and TV productions that brought significant revenue into the state, which included Haul Out the Holly 2 and Kevin Costner’s Western epic Horizon: An American Saga.

Producer/actor Jennifer Aspen basking in Hallmark Christmas, going from SANTA SUMMIT in Winnipeg directly to working on HAUL OUT THE HOLLY 2 in Utah. “First day new gig happiness,” Aspen captioned this pic. 📸 https://t.co/YAlNvW9UDX pic.twitter.com/5gYiUS0iXJ — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) April 21, 2023

The Twitter account Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! reported that producer and actor Jennifer Aspen was going from the Santa Summit to work directly on Haul Out the Holly 2 in Utah.

It’s unclear who from the cast will return to the sequel, although we expect Chabert and Brown to reprise their roles. Peterman, who plays Pamela on Haul Out the Holly, also hinted at her return in a May 2023 interview. “I hope we make more of this one,” she told Hearts of Stars TV. “Wouldn’t you like to see the cul-de-sac again?”

Tune into the Hallmark Channel on June 22, 2023, to see the much-anticipated announcement regarding Haul Out the Holly. The Hallmark Channel is available to stream on online TV services like Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live TV.

For more on Lacey Chabert, check out our gallery below of every Lacey Chabert Hallmark movie, from The Wedding Veil to Crossword Mysteries.