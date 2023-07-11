Andrea Evans Remembered: Family, Friends and Castmates Pay Tribute to the Soap Legend Who Always Had a ‘Sparkle in Her Eyes’
As word spread that Andrea Evans had passed away on July 9, the daytime icon’s nearest and dearest took to social media as they tried to wrap their heads around the loss. We’re still trying. It’s hard to fathom that a light that shone as brightly as hers could have been dimmed.
Andrea Evans and Erika Slezak were electrifying together, and could bring love, pain, and full-on lunacy to their scenes together. #OLTL https://t.co/VhLXj0wvNM
— Sam (@slowtuesdays) July 10, 2023
Evans was, of course, best known for her long run as impetuous One Life to Live pot stirrer Tina Lord. But she threw herself with equal gusto into all of her soap roles, from troubled Patty Williams on Young & Restless to conniving Tawny Moore on Bold & Beautiful to scheme queen Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions.
Not Rebecca checking out Juliens Penis on passions 😂😂😂 #andreaevans #passions #rebeccahotchkiss #benmasters #juliancrane #RestInPeace #SoapOperas #SoapOpera #classictv pic.twitter.com/jAxQIXFq6S
— Lexikarkar (@Lexikarkar1) July 10, 2023
By all accounts, the actress was as lovely as her characters were sneaky. Pamela Donnelly — Pamela Shoemaker during her soap days — became good friends with Evans during her stint as Clover Wilde on One Life to Live. Hearing of her old pal’s passing, “All I could think do was get under a blanket and try to process this.” (You can watch her full tribute to Evans below.)
And man, was Evans ever talented. She had an unparalleled gift for making you adore her mischievous alter egos — even when you knew that you probably shouldn’t! Days of Our Lives scribe Ron Carlivati was a fan before he ever got to write for Evans at One Life to Live. “Andrea brought such a sense of guilelessness and fun to a selfish and scheming character,” he marveled, “and made you fall in love with her.”
And how. Read more daytimers’ tributes to Evans in the photo gallery below.