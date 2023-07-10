Credit: Getty Images

As the next Yellowstone lead, Matthew McConaughey is gearing up to be the new cowboy in town. But in his personal life, who are Matthew McConaughey’s children? Read about his wife and family, including how many kids he has.

McConaughey is set to star in the Yellowstone sequel series for Paramount Plus and the Paramount Network in December 2023. The Hollywood Reporter reported in June 2023 that McConaughey is currently in the late stages of negotiations for the role. In the interview, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, spoke about how the Interstellar actor became involved with the upcoming project.

“He [McConaughey] seems like a natural fit,” Sheridan explained. “We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’”

On June 13, 2023, McConaughey talked about Yellowstone, which will end after Season 5, on the Lex Fridman Podcast. He spoke about the appeal of the show and Costner’s lead role in the Western drama. “I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain Yellowstone and Costner’s role is what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach?” McConaughey told the host. “In a world where there’s a cowboy ethos that deems trespassing more clear earlier than other hats. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong.”

In addition to his future role in the Yellowstone spin-off, the actor is best known for his film roles in Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, Fools Gold, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and more. On TV, he stars in the HBO crime anthology series, True Detective, alongside Woody Harrelson and Michelle Monaghan.

In his personal life, the actor is married to Brazilian model Camila Alves. The pair met at the West Hollywood nightclub Hyde in 2006. “She showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club,” the actor recalled to People in October 2020. “It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself. Since that evening, I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman.”

Nearly a year after the couple connected, they confirmed their romance in a People cover story in 2007. After five years of dating, McConaughey proposed to Camila on Christmas Day. They tied the knot in a three-day celebration at their home in Austin, Texas. “We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we’ll take together,” McConaughey told People after the ceremony.

Who are Matthew McConaughey’s children?

Who are Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ children? See how many kids the future Yellowstone star has and how old they are now.

Levi Alves McConaughey

Birthday: July 7, 2008 (Age 15)

McConaughey and Alves welcomed their first son, Levi Alves McConaughey, on July 7, 2008. “A healthy baby boy was born,” McConaughey said in a statement at the time, according to People. “Camila and I were side-by-side the entire time. We are both tired and elated, and are so happy to have created the greatest miracle in the world — having a child and making a family. Now comes the greatest adventure — raising one, together.”

For Levi’s 15th birthday in July 2023, McConaughey and Alves revealed that they finally gave their son Levi parental permission to start an Instagram account. “Yes, we are allowing you, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe,” the actor said in a birthday tribute to his eldest son. His wife added: “Yes, all his friends have had it for long time. We’ve been holding out.” Although Camila said she was nervous about her son joining the social media platform, they both agreed that he could “handle” it.

McConaughey concluded the video with good wishes for his teenage son. “Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself, and what you put out there and the exchange you get with the people out there,” he added. “We love you, happy birthday.”

Levi uploaded his first post the same day as his parent’s birthday video granting him permission to create an account. He shared a fun video montage doing everything that he loves, from surfing and traveling the world to cooking and cliff jumping, with his Dad’s iconic voice narrating in the background. “happy to be here,” he wrote in the caption.

Vida Alves McConaughey

Birthday: January 3, 2010 (Age 13)

The couple had their second child and only daughter, Vida Alves McConaughey, on January 3, 2010. The Interstellar actor revealed that the pair chose to not find out the sex before the birth (which is what they also did with Levi. As for the meaning behind her unique name, McConaughey explained to People: ‘Vida’ is Portuguese for ‘life’ and that’s what God gave us this morning.” As for Camila, she later told People that she’s excited to have a girl.” “I’m happy and it’s a big blessing. Vida’s definitely a beautiful and peaceful girl. We are so lucky” the then-mother-of-two said.

The family celebrated Vida’s thirteenth birthday in January 2023. Camila posted a rare photo of her daughter next to her “uncle” Woody Harrelson – her father’s True Detective castmate. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂 how does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you “life” (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd),” she captioned the post with green and yellow heart emojis.

Livingston Alves McConaughey

Birthday: December 8, 2013 (Age 10)

The couple’s youngest child, Livingston Alves McConaughey, was born on December 8, 2013. “Camila gave birth to our third child yesterday morning. Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born at 7:43 a.m. on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches,” McConaughey tweeted at the time. “Bless up and thank you for your well wishes. Happy New year, and just keep livin.”

Camila posted an Instagram of her son Livingston blowing out his 10th birthday candles in December 2023. “Nothing fancy…just us…December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!! All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake! May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

