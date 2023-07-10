Credit: Getty Images

The Good Doctor Season 7 cast could look a lot different in the fall. Is Marcus Andrews leaving The Good Doctor? Read on for Hill Harper’s big announcement that might change everything for his character and future career as an actor.

The Good Doctor is ABC’s medical drama following Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon, who relocates from the small town of Casper, Wyoming, to take a job at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun also has savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with a developmental condition, such as autism, has an amazing talent or ability, according to the SSM Health Treffert Center, which also notes that savant syndrome can be congenital or acquired later in childhood or adulthood. The popular series debuted in September 2017 and was recently renewed for a seventh season at ABC.

Since the show’s inception, Hill Harper’s portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews, an attending plastic surgeon and president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. In an interview with BT.com in March 2021, Harper spoke about the importance of accurately portraying healthcare workers on The Good Doctor.

“Whenever doctors are rating the accuracy and truth-telling of the shows, of all the medical dramas, our show always rates number one. I think our writers take it very seriously. I think our actors, we take it very seriously,” he explained. “Those first two episodes of the season in many ways represent an homage to our frontline healthcare workers, to say thank you for putting your lives on the line for us, particularly during the early days of the pandemic when there was so little information.”

So, what happened to Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor and will Season 6 be the actor’s last hurrah? Here’s everything that we know.

What happened to Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor?

What happened to Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor? Throughout Season 6, fans have been speculating that the show might be writing off Andrews. After all, he’s had a remarkable six-year run – and he’s lasted longer than some of the other characters (think: Claire Brown, Carly Lever, etc.).

In The Good Doctor Season 6 finale, “Love’s Labor,” Andrews resigned as president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital after the hospital’s board pressured him to choose between his job and his girlfriend, nurse Dalisaay Villanueva, who is a main player in the hospital administration’s conflict with the nurses’ organization.

The storyline made us wonder if The Good Doctor was setting up Andrews’ resignation from St. Bonaventure as a way for him to leave the series for good. There is a slight chance that Andrews will return as a doctor (we’ve seen a few instances where the chief or CEO resigned but remained at the hospital, like with Dr. Richard Webber on Grey’s Anatomy).

But based on the actor’s latest personal news (which we’ll dive into more below), there’s a strong chance that he’ll shift his time away from acting in the ABC drama to focus on his new career.

Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor?

Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor? The answer is we’re not sure. Neither Harper nor ABC have officially announced the actor’s exit from the show. But on Monday, July 10, 2023, Harper announced that he is running for U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan. He shared the news on Instagram with a campaign announcement video featuring his son.

“We can all feel it. D.C just isn’t getting things done for people – because special interests always come first,” he wrote in the post. “As a union organizer, single dad, and business owner, I understand the challenges Michiganders are facing right now.”

Watch The Good Doctor star’s full kick-off video below.

Harper has never run for political office before, but he does have an impressive educational and entrepreneurial background. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University, his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. He also holds honorary doctoral degrees from Howard University, Winston-Salem State University, Cheyney University, Le-Moyne Owen College, Westfield State College, Dillard University and Tougaloo College.

In 2011, Harper was appointed by President Obama to serve on the President’s Cancer Panel, and he was named the Honorary Co-Chair of Redevelopment of Black Wall Street by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. The actor previously founded the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved youth. Additionally, he’s a successful entrepreneur that has multiple businesses; he owns the New Orleans hotel International House, the Detroit coffee franchise The Roasting Plant, and the health and wellness company The Architect & Co.

Harper also became a dad in 2017. He finalized the adoption of his son, Peirce, in 2017. “It’s the greatest decision I ever made in my life,” Harper told KTLA 5 Morning News in August 2022. “It’s been a great journey, and I’m so proud he chose me to be his dad,” the father added. “Every parent knows it’s simultaneously the most difficult and the most beautiful thing. There are so many kids out there that need homes, that need love, that need connection. If you even have a little intuition that you want to adopt, whether you’re a single man or whatever your family looks like or however it’s composed, don’t allow any thoughts or doubts or fears to stop you.”

We’re going to have to wait to learn about Marcus Andrews’ fate in The Good Doctor until Season 7 premieres this fall on ABC. (We’ll keep you updated as we receive more information about The Good Doctor casting news.)

The Good Doctor is available to stream on Hulu.

