Coming up with the storylines which keep our favorite soap storylines chugging along is tough. But the even bigger challenge might be writing all that dialogue that keeps us tuned in between major plot points! For ever scene in which a Days of Our Lives character returns from the dead, there are a couple dozen in which people discuss that resurrection… hopefully in an engaging enough fashion that we stay interested!

Sure, some of the shows get a bit lazy at times, latching onto a particular phrase and repeating it on a loop. (Yes, we’re looking at you, Bold & Beautiful!) And some days, there’s so much drama unfolding that it’s hard to find anything to smile, let along laugh, about. But that’s why we’ll also be including more serious dialogue which we found worthy of highlighting, such as Hope’s attempt to explain — less to brother R.J. than herself — why she kissed Thomas in Rome.

So join us now as we share some of our favorite lines from around the daytime dial. As it turns out, even scenes from shows you don’t watch can be worth enjoying. For example, a non-General Hospital viewer might — like that show’s Cody — be surprised at what a certain acronym stands for. And we defy you not to laugh at Days of Our Lives‘ Leo describing his gal pal’s beau as having an “upsettingly handsome face and impossibly toned physique.”

So take a few moments from your no-doubt stressful day to flip through the gallery below and enjoy some of our favorite recent moments from the soaps. And if you think we missed one that deserves highlighting, by all means, share it in the comment section!