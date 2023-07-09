Credit: ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Ironically, we had the same reaction to the news of Jeffrey Carlson’s death, broken by our sister site Deadline on July 9, as we did to his performances: wow. It’s just impossible to believe that such a live wire could be taken from us — and so young. He was just 48 years old.

Daytime fans will vividly remember the actor from his 2006-07 stint on All My Children as glam-rocker Zarf, who ultimately revealed not only his crush on Bianca Montgomery but the fact that he wasn’t a he at all but a transgender woman named Zoe Luper. She and Bianca made a go of a relationship, but it fell apart when Erica Kane’s daughter learned that life on the road wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. (You can watch Zarf’s coming-out to Bianca in the video below.)

Eden Riegel, who played Bianca, tweeted that she was “devastated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest, friend.”

Devasatated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️ — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) July 9, 2023

In addition to his foray into soaps, Carlson, a native of Long Beach, Calif., was a bright light on Broadway, owing to his appearances in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?, Tartuffe and Boy George’s musical Taboo. (Watch Carlson perform one of his crowdpleasers from that last show at a reunion concert in the clip below.)

Pay your respects to the actor and more soap vets who died in 2023 in the below photo gallery.

Video: YouTube/drnik46, Alex Pearlman