If you’re familiar with Gibbs’ relationship history on NCIS, then you know he’s been married four times and divorced three. But in the actor’s personal life, is he married? Who is Mark Harmon’s wife? Keep reading to learn about his decades-long romance with this NCIS familiar face.

NCIS is CBS’ police procedural drama following the special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigation Service’s Major Case Response Team, the United States Navy’s primary federal law enforcement agency, which investigates criminal activity involving the Navy, the United States Marine Corps and their families. Harmon played Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a Supervisory Special Agent at the NCIS, from Seasons 1 to 19.

After almost 20 years as a series regular on NCIS, Harmon left the series at the start of Season 19. In a special featurette for the NCIS Season 19 DVD, Harmon — who was also an executive producer — hinted that he exited the series “to keep it fresh in his career. “What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” he said. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.”

So, what has Mark Harmon been up to since leaving NCIS? The actor’s been keeping busy with other projects. He released a book titled Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor, which he co-wrote with NCIS technical advisor Leon Carroll Jr. Harmon told People that it felt “weird” to add author to his list of credits.

“Actors tell stories, so that part is comfortable,” Harmon said. “[But] I have enjoyed great teachers and help, [and] the idea to grow and learn something new every day.” The Hollywood Reporter reported in February 2023 that Harmon had signed with The Gersh Agency, a talent agency that has also represented actors like Brendan Fraser, Allison Janney, Patricia Arquette, Adam Driver and Mandy Moore.

But back to Harmon’s personal life. Who is Mark Harmon’s wife and is she famous too? Keep reading to find out.

Who is Mark Harmon’s wife?

Who is Mark Harmon’s wife? Mark Harmon is married to fellow actress Pam Dawber. According to Hello! Magazine, the pair met through mutual friends in the ‘80s. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony (attended by only a few family and friends) in March 1987 and have been married for 36 years. Dawber is best known for starring in sitcoms like Mork & Mindy and My Sister Sam. Her film projects include 1992’s Stay Tuned with John Ritter and the 1999 film I’ll Remember April with her husband.

But for all of you NCIS fans, you might recognize Dawber from when she appeared in a recurring guest role. For seven episodes back in 2021, she played Marcie Warren, an investigative journalist. In an interview with TV Insider in April 2021, Dawber revealed after many attempts, she finally agreed to come on her husband’s show. “I’ve been asked to do NCIS before over the years. It just wasn’t the right character or the right time,” she said, admitting that she was scared because “I haven’t acted in so long. It’s also, at my age, do you really want to be on a big screen? I finally thought I’d feel worse if I chickened out.”

She continued: “With Marcie, it was so funny because when they were casting, Mark goes, ‘Who you’re really looking for is my wife.’ They said, ‘But she’s always turned us down!” I read the script and I’m going, ‘Oh no.’ My fear rockets flew off.” As for whether the couple rehearsed lines together at home, she responded: “I’d say, ‘Let’s run lines,’ and Mark would be like, ‘OK, but can we watch this game?’ [Laughs] But it was all really effortless. I felt so safe on that set. I know everybody. Rocky Carroll directed, and I love working with directors that have been actors — they really know.”

Dawber’s short stint on NCIS marked the first time that she and her husband worked together in television. They previously collaborated on the film I’ll Remember April and the 1990s theater production Love Letters.

Harmon and Dawber have two sons. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Sean Harmon (age 35), in April 1988, followed by their second son, Ty Harmon (age 31), in June 1992. In May 2018, Dawber spoke about why she put her career aside to raise her and Mark’s kids. “I had children and it was like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing,’” Pam told Closer Weekly. “I wanted to drive my kids to school. I wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and doughnuts. And I was very happy to do it.”

